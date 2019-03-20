LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer: Check Out the New Characters And Terrors of Hawkins

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, 'Stranger Things' follows the story of four friends Will (Noah Schnapp) Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as they form an unlikely alliance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer: Check Out the New Characters And Terrors of Hawkins
Image: Netflix US/Twitter
The hit sci-fi, horror series created by Duffer Brothers--Stranger Things is back and the makers have released an official trailer of Season 3, which will release on July 4, 2019 on Netflix. Set in the fictional rural town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things follows the story of four friends Will (Noah Schnapp) Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as they form an unlikely alliance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to save their unassuming town from alien attacks.

Last year's outing was also joined in by a shy, yet rebellious Maxine (Sadie Sink), who returns in the latest season.

The Season 3 trailer opens up with the familiar '80s tunes, warming us up to the show's charm, as we get a hint of Eleven's psychic powers. After fighting off the Mind Flayer last summer, the kids have grown up to be teenagers and are not to be called 'kids' anymore, says Mike. All seems calm initially and everything seems to soak in the warm sunlight, shining bright on the town. We see Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) sitting outside a public office, seemingly anxious about their decision to be there in the first place.

Jim Hopper (David Harbour), the town sheriff, is inside a diner, waiting on a possible date to turn up any minute. And yes, there's Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Joyce (Winona Ryder), each in their own reclusive spaces. In Stranger Things style, things take a sharp turn in a matter of seconds and we see professional assassin, evil forces, monster aliens and robots attacking and terrorising the town and townsfolk. Possible elect Mayor Kline (Cary Elwes) also has something evil up his sleeve.

Since relationships between friends are changing faster than expected, can the grown-ups stick together to avoid a catastrophe? Netflix's Stranger Things Season 3 will premiere on July 4 this year and the trailer suggests that the federal holiday in America has got something to do with this season's adventure.




Watch Stranger Things Season 3 trailer here:



