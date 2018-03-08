GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Releases Debut Single; Check Out The Video

The teenage actor sings and plays guitar for the Vancouver-based alternative band, which signed to Royal Mountain Records last year.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 8, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Releases Debut Single; Check Out The Video
Image: Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things/Netflix
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and his band, Calpurnia, have announced the release of a debut single called City Boy. The teenage actor sings and plays guitar for the Vancouver-based alternative band, which signed to Royal Mountain Records last year.

The band announced the release of City Boy in a post on Instagram, writing ""We're super proud of it! Listen to it once, twice, or as many times as you want!" In a video for the single posted to YouTube, the band members are shown recording that track as the music plays."

"Hopefully this video can convey how much fun this whole experience was for all of us, and that this music is really just the product of a bunch of friends who love music coming together to create something," wrote the band in a note introducing the video.



