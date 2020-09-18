Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her Inner Rachel Green at Home in Quarantine

Jennifer Aniston’s iconic looks from the 90s show Friends, where she played Rachel Green, have known to influence a generation of millennials and its most recent admirer is Millie Bobby Brown. The British actor dressed up like her favourite TV show character for W magazine’s TV portfolio Who’s Watching Who series which was revealed on Thursday. The project asked celebrities Ramy Youssef, Paul Mescal, Shira Haas and many more to dress up as the characters from their favourite TV shows which they have been watching in quarantine.

The Stranger Things protagonist chose to dress up as Rachel Green from Friends and opted to wear the iconic plaid skirt, off-white turtleneck with knee-high socks. Millie also wore her hair up just like Aniston in the show. She completed her outfit with a red lipstick and a gold ring. Jennifer Aniston wore the outfit in the nineteenth episode of Season One, titled ‘the one where the monkey gets away.’

Millie Bobby Brown as Rachel Green💚📸 W Magazine | 2020 Television Portfolio #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Xbk1nP88XT — popgek #Emmys (@popgek) September 17, 2020

Talking to W Magazine, Millie explained why she chose to opt for the costume, “An icon! Rachel is my favourite. After all, she has a hairstyle named after her. I dream of people saying, “I want the Eleven! Or the Enola!” I want my own hairstyle.”

The 16-year-old actor will be next seen in Netflix movie Enola Holmes which also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin. Millie will be speaking in her native British accent for the first time in a movie where she plays the role of the younger sibling of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes.

Millie debuted her acting career in 2016 with Netflix original series Stranger Things where she played the role of an eccentric teenager named Eleven. Set in 80s America, Millie had to switch her accent to fit the role. The show has won multiple accolades for its performance, from Screen Actors Guild Awards, People’s Choice award, Kids Choice Award and a few Emmy nominations as well.