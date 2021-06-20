Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Dating Bon Jovi’s Son Jake Bongiovi?

Rumour has it that actress Millie Bobby Brown is in a relationship with popstar Jon Bon Jovi’s 19-year-old son Jake Bongiovi. They were spotted roaming on the streets hand-in-hand in New York which has led to speculation that they are in a relationship.

They were seen casually walking down the street holding hands and carrying with Millie’s therapy dog, Winnie, in a tote bag. They are both wearing masks and dressed in summery attire befitting the warm weather in Manhattan. While the relationship is yet to be made official on social media, hints of their closeness have been there for months, with the pair commenting on each other’s Instagram posts as early as March. Jake also showed fans a selfie of him and Millie in the car earlier this month, which he gave a telling caption: “BFF”. The actress responded by also writing “BFF”, with a unicorn emoji, reported a website.

Millie relationship rumours with Jake come after her split with rugby player Joseph Robinson in August last year and after she was previously linked with Romeo Beckham — the teenage son of David and Victoria Beckham.

Millie rose to fame at the age of 12 when she score the role of Eleven on the smash Netflix supernatural series Stranger Things.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here