Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay; Netizens Laud His Move, Call Him 'An Icon'

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp recently revealed that he identifies himself as gay. The actor who plays the role of Will Byers, a closeted gay teenager on the popular Netflix show shared on his TikTok handle that he might be more similar to his character than he first thought. The text over his TikTok video read, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'” Variety quoted the 18-year-old actor as writing in his TikTok caption, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.” Schnapp was seen lip-syncing to an audio clip from another TikTok clip of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

Social media users have come out in full support of Noah Schnapp and expressed their delight that the actor feels confident enough to share this with the world. Many shared that they felt happy that a gay actor played a canon gay character in what became one of the biggest television shows. Some even mentioned that this news certainly adds extra layers of depth to his performance as Will Byers. “The way Noah Schnapp just publicly came out via TikTok and had this as his caption. An icon,” wrote a Twitter user.

The way Noah Schnapp just publicly came out via tiktok and had this as his caption an icon pic.twitter.com/euKUtevLlN— Charlotte ✨ (@charlottes0phia) January 5, 2023

“I'm pretty neutral on Noah Schnapp like I don't love him or hate him but I am so happy that a gay person is playing a canon gay character in one of the biggest tv shows in the world like this a textbook definition of representation of queers in media,” another tweet read.

i'm pretty neutral on noah schnapp like i don't love him or hate him but i am SO happy that a gay person is playing a canon gay character in one of the biggest tv shows in the world like this a textbook definition of representation of queers in media— BEN! (@sinclairbug) January 5, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Noah Schnapp being gay makes so much sense because a straight person would never have been able to film this scene as well as he did.”

noah schnapp being gay makes so much sense because a straight person would never have been able to film this scene as well as he did pic.twitter.com/smDHwpKiVf— Lauren✜⁷ (@cutesope) January 5, 2023

Check out some other reactions right here:

well of course noah schnapp delivered in this scene. AS IT TURNS OUT HE FUCKING GETS IT pic.twitter.com/HbhfZv40Mh— maia (@iTIMMYKIT) January 5, 2023

this scene has more meaning now, proud of noah schnapp pic.twitter.com/A7G6J2zkIp— mili (@milistilinski) January 5, 2023

me pretending to be shocked when noah schnapp came out pic.twitter.com/VeTQK7wy14— Drew (@i3yves) January 5, 2023

Stranger Things is a popular sci-fi and horror series. It starts off in 1980s Indiana, where a group of young friends must face supernatural forces and secret government exploits in the face of a young boy going missing. Noah Schnapp played the role of William Byers. While he had a recurring but pivotal role in the first season, he was promoted to the main cast in the second season.

