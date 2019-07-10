Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Stranger Things Stars Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton Confirm Relationship Rumours

Though speculations about their relationship have been rife since 2016, the two have never said anything much about it publicly.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Stranger Things Stars Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton Confirm Relationship Rumours
Charlie Heaton and Natalie Dyer. (Image: Instagram/Charlie Heaton)
After much speculation, actors Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, best known for featuring in Netflix’s Stranger Things, have confirmed that they are much in love indeed and have been dating each other for a while now.

Ahead of Stranger Things Season 3 premiere, Natalia opened up on the perks of working with her real-life partner in an interview with Refinery29. She said, “It’s an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with. It’s always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before.”

While speculations about their relationship have been rife since 2016, the two have never said anything much about it in public. On keeping her personal life guarded, Natalia said, “That’s something important to me—with my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me.”

The couple first made headlines when Charlie called Natalia his amigo in an Instagram post. Natalia too shared a picture of Charlie on her Instagram page later the same month.

Amigos!! 🇪🇸

A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on

The two frequently indulge in PDA and have made several public appearances together, including the 2017 Fashion Awards in London, Coachella 2018, Emmy Awards 2018 and Dior fashion show this year.

