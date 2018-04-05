Stranger Things: 'Upside Down' To Become A Reality In Universal Studios Theme Parks For Halloween

While waiting for season three of Stranger Things, fans of the Netflix series will have a chance to explore the terrifying parallel dimension of "Upside Down" this Halloween in new supernatural attractions in Universal Studios Theme Parks in the United States and Singapore.The Universal Orlando park in Florida has announced on its blog that is working closely with Netflix to create a real-life Stranger Things installations for its Halloween Horror Nights. Visitors to the park will discover “the mysterious darkness of the Upside Down,” the parallel world that traps and terrifies the heroes of the hit TV series, played by Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler).Foolhardy visitors to the parks will lured into supernatural mazes that recreate moments from the first season of Stranger Things and the lugubrious atmosphere of Hawkins, Indiana, the fictional small town in which the show is set. They will further re-experience iconic scenes from the show in the home of Joyce Byers, who succeeds in communicating with her son, Will, using Christmas lights, and the terrifying Hawkins National Laboratory, while being hunted by the monstrous Demogorgon.The new temporary attractions will open on September 14 in Orlando and Hollywood, and on September 28 in Singapore. Tickets are already on sale at Orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com.As for the third season of Stranger Things, shooting has already begun in Georgia, and the new episodes are expected to air in 2019.This is not the first time that Universal Studios has sought inspiration from TV series for its "Halloween Horror Nights." In previous years visitors to the company's parks have been treated to immersive excursions into the worlds of The Walking Dead and American Horror Story.