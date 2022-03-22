Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo Test Positive for COVID-19

Four members of K-pop band Stray Kids have tested positive for COVID-19. The band, which comprises eight members - Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N - is managed by the South Korean company JYP Entertainment. According to a recent report by Soompi, following Seungmin’s coronavirus diagnosis earlier on Sunday, three other members of Stray Kids tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin tested positive for the virus.

Soompi also shared an official statement shared by JYPE that mentioned, Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin have each been quarantined as a preemptive measure. Bang Chan received an indeterminate result on a PCR test he took on the afternoon of March 20 and tested positive on an additional PCR test taken on the morning of March 21. Lee Know and Hyunjin, both received negative results on the PCR tests they took on the afternoon of March 20 but tested positive on the additional PCR tests taken on the morning of March 21.

JYPE also informed that Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin have received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The artists are not presenting any symptoms of infection and are quarantined in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities.

Seungmin from Stay Kids had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Soompi shared a statement issued by JYPE that mentioned, Seungmin has received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently not presenting any symptoms under quarantine.

Meanwhile, another K-pop idol from ASTRO also contracted COVID-19 last week. Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO contracted the virus on March 18.

Soompi quoted a statement shared by ASTRO’s management agency Fantagio that mentioned, “Eun Woo has no symptoms other than those of a mild cold, so he will be focusing on treatment and recovery in keeping with the government health authorities’ guidelines for COVID-19."

