Stray Kids: Hyunjin Has an Emotional Moment at MANIAC Concert, STAYs React

K-pop group Stray Kids concluded their Stray Kids 2nd World Tour: Maniac concert at Jamsil Indoor Stadium after a performance spread over three days- April 29, 30 and May 1. The concert was high on energy level but the last day also saw the members tear up in front of their stadium full of fans. Member Hyunjin, who got embroiled in a bullying controversy recently, had an emotional moment while opening up in front of fans.

According to reports, he said one gets to see something this wonderful after enduring it for a long time. He added that he is not used to being loved this much and has been questioning if he ever deserved to be loved.

He reportedly added, “But I love being loved. I want to be loved continuously. So I’ve decided to become stronger. I hope my existence doesn’t hurt you. Looking back after time has passed, everything only becomes more valuable. Thank you to the members for not falling down, and thank you to Stays who also didn’t trip."

He also promised his fans that he will do his best so that they think of him every time they hear the word ‘love.’

Fans also went crazy as some of the members showed their abs during the performance.

Take a look at their fans’ reactions on Twitter.

stray kids skz bang chan yang jeongin i.n lee felix showing their abs during charmer performance concert maniac tour day 3 d-3 south korea seoul 220501 pic.twitter.com/YGAm6HXCVP— ㅅㅋㅈ archive (@iS2skiz) May 1, 2022

stray kids skz yang jeongin i.n lonely st. looking at stays fondly admiring stays in the crowd concert maniac tour day 3 d-3 south korea seoul 220501 pic.twitter.com/2SSF4I7a3z— ㅅㅋㅈ archive (@iS2skiz) May 1, 2022

Stray Kids Concert “Maniac” in Seoul pics pic.twitter.com/U8j1HiQAsc— skzmensajito (@skzmensajito_) May 1, 2022

Everything was perfect today, bangchan speech,the group hugs, Felix crying out of happiness and he’s sad the concert ended,I appreciate everyone who worked on that stage from the members to the staff I love you all @Stray_Kids #straykids #straykidsconcert pic.twitter.com/9upxMbzrOj— hyunjinlover() (@eunha_22_) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Stary Kids’ leader Bang Chan also moved the fans to tears with his speech.

Stray Kids is a band formed by JYP Entertainment and consists of eight members - Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.