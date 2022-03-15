Stray Kids Leader Bang Chan Calls BTS' Jungkook 'Top Tier' as He's Hooked to His Single Stay Alive

It is an undeniable fact that BTS has transcended borders, cultures, and languages to impress a massive number of the global population with their music. However, the K-pop group also has its fans in their own South Korean entertainment industry as well. Case in point, leader of K-pop band Stray Kids, Bang Chan, recently complimented BTS member Jungkook for his single Stay Alive which was produced by BTS rapper Suga.

On Sunday, Bang Chan held a V Live session where he interacted with his fans. During the live session, the 24-year-old artist played the soundtrack of BTS’s original webtoon and web novel 7 Fates: CHAKHO. The artist visibly enjoyed listening to Jungkook’s voice and soon after the song ended he heaped the golden maknae of BTS with praises.

“I feel like he’s like the top tier of the whole industry. He’s good at everything. He’s the same age (as me), but I’ve looked up to him ever since I was a trainee,” Bang Chan said “You have to admit he’s good at everything. So, yeah, I’ve been listening to this song even between schedules these days. The song is so good," he said.

He played “Stay Alive” for 2 minutes and introduced the song:“The song you’ve just heard is Jungkook sunbae-nim’s “Stay Alive” produced by Suga sunbae-nim of BTS” pic.twitter.com/vOOCgNJoiE — eternal summer (@eternalsummerjk) March 13, 2022

Fans also liked how Bang Chan was not afraid of complimenting a fellow K-pop group. One of the fans tweeted, “Just another example of the fact that idols literally like and respect other groups. And on how the fan wars stuff is bulls**t."

Just another example on the fact that idols literally like and respect other groups. And on how the fan wars stuff is bullshit— ᴾᵀᴰ Monique ⁷ 🍃🌱 (@SerenJimlne) March 14, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “I truly respect you channie. You yourself are an amazing artist and a lot of idols are admiring you too. Proud to be a fan of yours.

A BTS fan also shared their reaction on Twitter as they wrote, “I may not be a fan of them but I had a huge respect for this guy, you can see how passionate he is in what he is doing. Continue striving Bangchan, people like you who genuinely love creating music will always have a place in this chaotic (music) industry."

I may not be a fan of them but I had a huge respect for this guy, you can see how passionate he is in what he is doing. Continue striving Bangchan, people like you who genuinely love creating music will always have a place in this chaotic (music) industry.— ⟬⟭ Ańggë ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@Min3088A) March 14, 2022

Stray Kids is a band formed by JYP Entertainment and consists of eight members - Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

