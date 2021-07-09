Stream Vidya Balan's Natkhat, Hina Khan's Lines at Voot's Direct to OTT Film Festival

Natkhat starring Vidya Balan, Lines featuring Hina Khan and Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Lihaaf are among 15 critically acclaimed movies that are being streamed as a direct to OTT film festival by Voot Select. The Voot Select Film Festival, bringing varied movies together for its viewers, is honouring the most diverse filmmaking voices of the country, streaming films across genres over 8 days.

The movies have been handpicked from across the country and bring to viewers engaging narratives, impactful characters and great production. Featuring some of India’s most celebrated actors like Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Amit Sial and many others, some of these films have been mentored by industry stalwarts Raj Kumar Hirani, Amit Masurkar, Vikramaditya Motwane and Raj Kumar Gupta.

From themes that throw light on LGBTQ relationships, small-town aspirations and dreams, domestic abuse, female infanticide, broken families and more, the festival aims to put forward stories that are true, realistic and depict the socially relevant issues of today’s day and age, bringing to audiences an #IndiaUnfiltered.

Voot Select Film Festival promises to be the one-stop destination for every film lover in the country and will stream soon in July.

