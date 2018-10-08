English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Streaming Now: 10 Shows & Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime This Week
Forget the struggle of planning your week's bingeing, er, viewing schedule and let us give you the facts, so you can watch your favourite fiction.
Forget the struggle of planning your week's bingeing, er, viewing schedule and let us give you the facts, so you can watch your favourite fiction.
As Halloween comes closer and the nights grow colder, Netflix and chill is becoming literal. But with so little time and so much to watch, figuring out what to watch can become a drag. So forget the struggle of planning your week's bingeing and let us give you the facts, so you can watch your new favourites.
Here's what's streaming this week:
1. Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix, October 11)
Chef and writer Samin Nosrat believes four factors are key to delicious food: Salt, Fat, Acid, and Heat, and in her new food and travel series she sets out to prove the same. Eschewing Michelin-starred gastronomic temples, the New York Times columnist instead takes us to the source of the food, from farms to butcheries, from holes-in-the-wall eateries to homes and hearths to explore each of these four elements.
2. Mr Robot, Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video, October 11)
Though he may have moved on to play Freddie Mercury, the larger-than-life frontman of legendary rock band Queen in an upcoming biopic, Rami Malek first grabbed eyeballs with his quiet but intense portrayal of Elliot, the emotionally disturbed, drug-addicted antihero of high-tech thriller Mr Robot. The show’s final season, following the culmination of the hacker’s plan, is set to take over screens near you.
3. The Romanoffs, Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video, October 11)
Amazon Studios’ Russian retort to Netflix’s British jewel The Crown, this anthology series follows the lives and fortunes of eight different protagonists, each living in the modern era but each convinced of his or her descent from Russia’s last imperial dynasty, the ancient house of Romanoff.
4. Feminists: What Were They Thinking? (Netflix, October 12)
Releasing at a time when individuals and organisations are demanding gender parity and a redressal of institutionalized sexual harassment, this Netflix documentary examines the lives, ideals and motivations of women from the 1970s, who called for a feminist awakening as well as the current and future of that same ongoing battle.
5. The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix, October 12)
Just in time for Halloween and all the spookiness it entails, Goth domestic goddess Christine McConnell invites you into her haunted mansion to craft creepy confections and crawly candies, with a little help from her frightening puppet minions.
6. The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 2 (Netflix, October 12)
There's a new threat to baby popularity: old people. But a revolutionary "stinkless" serum could give Baby Corp a competitive advantage.
7. ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff (Netflix, October 12)
In 1976, reggae icon Bob Marley survived an assassination attempt as rival political groups battled in Jamaica. But who exactly was responsible?
8. The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix, October 12)
This horror drama series is a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson's classic 1959 novel of the same name, which has previously been adapted into films and other media.
9. Dynasty, Season 2 (Netflix, October 13)
Netflix’s reboot of the cult soap opera returns for a second season, with new cast member and old rivalries. In the wake of a calamitous fire that set their family home ablaze, the Carringtons sift through the rubble to rebuild their dynasty -- and rise again.
10. A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Netflix, October 14)
In this Netflix original, two brainy beauty queens -- with the same heritage, but settled on separate coasts -- are both faced with a fateful decision that soon links their paths.
