Streaming Now: 13 Reasons Why You Should Watch Man Vs Wild Featuring PM Modi on Netflix

The good thing about content on OTT platforms is, even if you have missed a broadcast on a TV channel, you can always come back to it on a streaming service. Bear Grylls' special episode of Man Vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aired on the Discovery network on August 12. The episode is now available on Netflix for those who have given up on cable television, and subsequently the life of tuning into a particular channel at a particular time.

Another big release on Netflix this week is the third season of the popular high school based series 13 Reasons Why. Find out more on this and the other interesting titles streaming this week.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 (Netflix)

The secrets at Liberty High run deep, and in the aftermath of the Homecoming game all of the friends have something to hide. As the mystery of Bryce Walker's death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus. But were any of them truly capable of murder? And who is the new girl Ani? Detective Standall is determined to get to the truth, but with a web of secrets and lies this tangled, will anyone be found guilty? With 13 Reasons Why back with season 3, a new harrowing crime is set to unfold at Liberty High.

Man Vs Wild Featuring PM Modi (Netflix)

The episode created quite a ripple when it was announced. Host Bear Grylls said that people will get to see the unknown side of PM Narendra Modi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. The show is known for its host's survival techniques in extreme conditions and his love for flora and fauna. Walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that the PM put up with as he teamed up with the survivalist to promote causes close to his heart - conservation and cleanliness.

The Affair Season 5 (Hotstar Premium)

After a successful four season run, The Affair is returning with its fifth and last season. The drama series explores the emotional and psychological effects of an extramarital relationship, and unfolds separately from multiple perspectives, using the distinct memory biases of each character to tell the story. The last season will take place in two different time frames – a present-day storyline and the other decades later. Anna Paquin joins the cast as Joannie Lockhart, who returns to Montauk to find out the truth about her mother's death.

Ballers Season 5 (Hotstar Premium)

Ballers is a comedy-drama television series revolving around Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player who must navigate his new career of choice as the financial manager of other NFL players. Starring Dwayne Johnson, the 5th season releases in India in line with its US release. The football comedy, created by Stephen Levinson and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg and Andy Garcia, ranks as HBO's most-watched scripted comedy.

#IMomSoHard Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley of the viral digital show #IMOMSOHARD bring you their two-person stand-up show. Combining stand-up and improvisation, the two share their honest and self-effacing humour on topics ranging from friendship, periods, sex after marriage, body image, and parenting failures. Because, hey, you're not in this alone, ladies.

