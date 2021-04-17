Streaming Now: 4 Short Films Make Ajeeb Dastaans, Raat Baaki Hai Unfolds Many Twists

After Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Netflix continues its love affair with anthology films by presenting Ajeeb Dastaans this week. Directors Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani, along with writers Sumit Saxena and Uzma Khan, are telling four stories of love, heartbreak and betrayal are examined.

ZEE5 is back with another suspense thriller film, Raat Baki Hai, with an ensemble cast including Anup Soni, Paoli Dam, Dipannita Sharma and Rahul Dev. Amazon Prime Video has dropped a couple of films in South languages that you should check out this week.

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories which delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The stories set in varied milieus explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships. Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what’s right and what’s wrong, as the lines between them get blurred. The Netflix anthology helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

A sleek drama of ‘cat and mouse’ in Raat Baaki Hai begins with a murder mystery hunt and as the story paces ahead, you’re in for a thrilling ride. Its whodunnit style promises to keep you hooked till the last frame. The story revolves around a showbiz couple Kartik Sharma (Annup Sonii) and Vani Chopra (Dipannita Sharma) who seem madly in love with each other. However, on their engagement night, Vani is found killed while Kartik is on the run. Raat Baaki Hai blends suspense, mystery, and entertainment on one package.

Dev Patel leads an ensemble cast of talented stage and screen actors from across the world in this lavish, tongue-in-cheek reimagining from Searchlight Pictures of Charles Dickens’ classic story. After suffering through his earlier life as an impoverished orphan, things take an intriguing turn for David Copperfield (Patel) when he meets up with his outrageous, well-to-do aunt Betsey Trotwood (Tilda Swinton). Following a new trajectory, Copperfield embraces danger, treachery, romance, and ultimately the chance to shine as a writer in Victorian England. Cast members also include Tilda Swinton, Aneurin Barnard, Peter Capaldi, Morfydd Clark, Daisy May Cooper, Rosalind Eleazar, Hugh Laurie, Ben Whishaw and Paul Whitehouse.

This week, Amazon Prime Video dropped Malayalam supernatural thriller The Priest. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the Mammootty, Nikhila Vimal, Manju Warrier, Monica, Venkitesh V.P. starrer revolves around a priest and a police officer who are trying to solve a set of mysterious suicides. As their investigation closes in, they discover another crime with even farther-reaching consequences. The Priest marks the first collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier in their career.

Yuvarathnaa is a tale about human values in the backdrop of a college campus. Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, ‘Yuvarathnaa’ features Sayyeshaa, Dhananjaya, Diganth Manchale, Sonu Gowda, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It revolves around a reputed college that is now on the verge of closing due to the privatization of the education system linked to politics. The Principal of the university fights against privatization and Arjun aka Puneeth Rajkumar who joins Rashtrakuta University as an engineering student supports his mission.

