Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week

So many series, so little time; so many movies, even less time. Forget the struggle of planning your week's bingeing, er, viewing schedule and let us give you the facts, so you can watch your favourite fiction.Here's what's good this week:A spin-off of monstrously popular show The Big Bang Theory, this series follows the exploits of a young Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons in the original; Parson is also the narrator of this show. Though he’s only nine years old, the precocious child genius that he is, Sheldon is already attending his local high-school and teaching his teachers. Tune in for his latest exploits.A TV adaptation of the 90’s hit buddy-cop film franchise by the same name, Lethal Weapon has enjoyed popular acclaim since it began its run in 2016. Starring Sean William Scott and Damon Wayans as a pair of street-wise and wise-cracking detectives in the Los Angeles Police Department. Scott will be making his first appearance on this season (the show's third) after former lead Clayne Crawford was fired earlier this year. Indeed, Lethal Weapon will mark Scott's comeback, after the actor took a long career hiatus. Let’s hope that, despite its name, the show proves to be a lifesaver.This Netflix film original was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews. The literally dark noir thriller is directed by Jeremy Saulnier, whose last film, Green Room, became a critics’ favourite film for its edge-of-seat suspense and taut action. Jeffrey Wright plays author and animal behaviourist Russell Core who is asked to hunt down a wild wolf that has killed a child in a small Alaskan Town. Once Cole gets to the town and meets some of its strange and menacing inhabitants however, he comes to realize that man is the most dangerous animal.Netflix continues its celebration of food from around the world, as well as the people who cook and eat it, with a new season of Chef’s Table. The multiple award-winning series boasts spectacular visuals of places, people and cuisines from different regions of the world and provides an intimate insight into the lives led there, over conversations and meals with chefs, writers and other celebrities.The Cool Kids is a brand new show about old, old people. Seriously though, the comedy series is centred on a retirement home, and its social dynamics. After ruling the roost for a long time, three male friends find their popularity and authority threatened by an attractive new female resident. Maybe it's time to change the pecking order? The FOX-produced show will be streaming in India on Hotstar.