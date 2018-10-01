English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
Forget the struggle of planning your week's bingeing, er, viewing schedule and let us give you the facts, so you can watch your favourite fiction.
A still from Little Things (Image: Netflix)
Loading...
From Big Mouths to Little Things, content streaming sites have given us enough options to be confused, but you don’t need to worry as we have figured it out for you.
Here’s what you can watch this week on Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon prime this week:
Operation Finale (October 3, Netflix)
Starring Academy Award-winner Ben Kingsley and Golden Globe-winner Oscar Isaac, it’s a gripping retelling of one of the Mossad’s most audacious operations. The film details the daring and brilliantly planned mission that was executed by Israel’s deadly secret service in South America. In the film, a high-ranking Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann, one of the chief architects of the Holocaust, escapes into hiding after World War II, but his location has been discovered.
Big Mouth: Season 2 (October 5, Netflix)
This animated show returns for a 10-episode run of half-hour edgy adult entertainment. Created by comedian and actor Nick Kroll and his best friend, Family Guy alumnus Andrew Goldberg, it’s a wacky, irreverent examination of the growing pains of adolescence and all the awkwardness involved therein.
Little Things: Season 2 (October 5, Netflix)
This Indian indie original returns for a second season exploring the loves and lives of twenty-somethings in a big city. Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) are a young unmarried couple navigating the complicated world of relationships, careers and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai while cherishing the little things that make life worth living.
The Man in the High Castle: Season 3 (October 5, Amazon Prime Video)
The dystopian alternate history series that is loosely based on the novel of the same name by sci-fi author Philip K Dick returns for a timely third season. The Amazon Studios original series, which is set in the 1960s, imagines a world in which the fascists won World War II and the United States has been divided between the Nazi Reich and Japanese Imperialists.
Private Life (October 5, Netflix)
This Netflix original film tells the story of Richard (Paul Giamatti) and Rachel (Kathryn Hahn), a couple in the throes of infertility. They’re trying to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the insular world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. After the emotional and economic upheaval in vitro fertilization, they’re at the end of their middle-aged rope, but when Sadie (Kayli Carter), a recent college drop-out, re-enters their life. Will it change their relationship dynamics?
Here’s what you can watch this week on Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon prime this week:
Operation Finale (October 3, Netflix)
Starring Academy Award-winner Ben Kingsley and Golden Globe-winner Oscar Isaac, it’s a gripping retelling of one of the Mossad’s most audacious operations. The film details the daring and brilliantly planned mission that was executed by Israel’s deadly secret service in South America. In the film, a high-ranking Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann, one of the chief architects of the Holocaust, escapes into hiding after World War II, but his location has been discovered.
Big Mouth: Season 2 (October 5, Netflix)
This animated show returns for a 10-episode run of half-hour edgy adult entertainment. Created by comedian and actor Nick Kroll and his best friend, Family Guy alumnus Andrew Goldberg, it’s a wacky, irreverent examination of the growing pains of adolescence and all the awkwardness involved therein.
Little Things: Season 2 (October 5, Netflix)
This Indian indie original returns for a second season exploring the loves and lives of twenty-somethings in a big city. Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) are a young unmarried couple navigating the complicated world of relationships, careers and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai while cherishing the little things that make life worth living.
The Man in the High Castle: Season 3 (October 5, Amazon Prime Video)
The dystopian alternate history series that is loosely based on the novel of the same name by sci-fi author Philip K Dick returns for a timely third season. The Amazon Studios original series, which is set in the 1960s, imagines a world in which the fascists won World War II and the United States has been divided between the Nazi Reich and Japanese Imperialists.
Private Life (October 5, Netflix)
This Netflix original film tells the story of Richard (Paul Giamatti) and Rachel (Kathryn Hahn), a couple in the throes of infertility. They’re trying to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the insular world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. After the emotional and economic upheaval in vitro fertilization, they’re at the end of their middle-aged rope, but when Sadie (Kayli Carter), a recent college drop-out, re-enters their life. Will it change their relationship dynamics?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: This Video of 'Chinese Garba' Has Left Everyone Impressed Including Anand Mahindra
- MS Dhoni Takes Time Off Cricket to Play Charity Football in Mumbai
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...