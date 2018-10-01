Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week

From Big Mouths to Little Things, content streaming sites have given us enough options to be confused, but you don’t need to worry as we have figured it out for you.Here’s what you can watch this week on Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon prime this week:Starring Academy Award-winner Ben Kingsley and Golden Globe-winner Oscar Isaac, it’s a gripping retelling of one of the Mossad’s most audacious operations. The film details the daring and brilliantly planned mission that was executed by Israel’s deadly secret service in South America. In the film, a high-ranking Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann, one of the chief architects of the Holocaust, escapes into hiding after World War II, but his location has been discovered.This animated show returns for a 10-episode run of half-hour edgy adult entertainment. Created by comedian and actor Nick Kroll and his best friend, Family Guy alumnus Andrew Goldberg, it’s a wacky, irreverent examination of the growing pains of adolescence and all the awkwardness involved therein.This Indian indie original returns for a second season exploring the loves and lives of twenty-somethings in a big city. Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) are a young unmarried couple navigating the complicated world of relationships, careers and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai while cherishing the little things that make life worth living.The dystopian alternate history series that is loosely based on the novel of the same name by sci-fi author Philip K Dick returns for a timely third season. The Amazon Studios original series, which is set in the 1960s, imagines a world in which the fascists won World War II and the United States has been divided between the Nazi Reich and Japanese Imperialists.This Netflix original film tells the story of Richard (Paul Giamatti) and Rachel (Kathryn Hahn), a couple in the throes of infertility. They’re trying to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the insular world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. After the emotional and economic upheaval in vitro fertilization, they’re at the end of their middle-aged rope, but when Sadie (Kayli Carter), a recent college drop-out, re-enters their life. Will it change their relationship dynamics?