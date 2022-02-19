Streaming Now: A Thursday, Bestseller and Mithya - Thrilling New Releases on OTT This Week

Lots of chills and thrills coming your way this weekend with releases like A Thursday and Bestseller streaming now on OTT. A Thursday, which released in the middle of the week, stars Yami Gautam as a kindergarten teacher turned kidnapper, raising a bunch of questions about her motives. Shruti Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty are making their OTT debut with the thriller series Bestseller, which promises to be a fast-paced, gritty and intense psychological thriller.

Soumyajit Majumdar’s debut directorial #Homecoming, set in Kolkata against the backdrop of Durga Puja, is a bundle of emotions from nostalgia to lost friendships and feelings of familiarity. It’s definitely a must-watch.

Here’s all you should check out of streaming platforms this week.

Bestseller (Amazon Prime Video)

The psychological thriller is a perfect blend of suspense and drama, which will take audiences on a journey to the dark labyrinth of flawed human nature. Produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, Bestseller features an ensemble star cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in prominent roles. Celebrated novelist Tahir Wazir who is facing writer’s block, meets Meetu Mathur, a simple girl from a small town who is a huge fan and seeks his guidance in writing her own story. Desperate to fulfill his publisher’s expectations, Tahir decides to use her story for his own novel. Will Tahir be able to write his next ‘Bestseller’? A fast-paced, gritty and intense psychological thriller that will have the viewers on tenterhooks through the 8 chapters.

A Thursday (Disney+ Hotstar)

What happens when a cheerful kindergarten teacher draws a gun and holds the children hostage? A picture perfect day takes a nefarious turn as the perpetrator puts innocent lives at risk. Loaded with suspense and unprecedented situations, ‘A Thursday’ shall keep viewers stuck to their screens till the very end. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie has an ensemble star-cast headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, among others. Yami Gautam Dhar is seen in a completely distinct avatar in the movie with varying shades of emotions.

Mithya (ZEE5)

Mithya has Huma Qureshi essaying the role of Juhi, a Hindi literature university professor and Avantika Dassani as her student, Rhea Rajguru. What sparks off as a matter of academic deception, soon spirals into a conflicted relationship between the two leading to a devastating sequence of events. As Juhi and Rhea engage in a head-to-head psychological combat, both unwilling to back down, Mithya takes a dark turn and threatens to engulf the two and everyone around them. Applause Entertainment, in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, brings you the six-part web-series.

#Homecoming (SonyLIV)

Set against the backdrop of Kolkata’s annual spectacle of Durga Puja, #Homecoming follows the lives of a group of friends and former theatre artists as they reunite for the first time in seven years at their old rehearsal space, a bungalow that is about to be converted into the city’s first five-star heritage hotel by the Ganges. Helmed, written, and produced by first-time director Soumyajit Majumdar, the film features an ensemble cast of 30 actors, led by Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, and Soham Majumdar.

Stillwater (Lionsgate Play)

Matt Damon starrer Still Water is a crime drama directed by Tom McCarthy, featuring Camille Cottin & Abigail Breslin in lead roles along with Matt Damon. The film revolves around Bill Baker played by Matt Damon, an unemployed oil rig worker who along with a French woman played by Camille Cottin sets out on an expedition to prove his daughter’s innocence, who is convicted for killing her lover in a foreign prison.

We’ll be back with our picks of new releases on OTT next week.

