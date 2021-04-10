Streaming Now: Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, Aadar Jain's Comedy Hello Charlie Take OTT Route

After Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992, on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, took the OTT world by storm, there has been an increase in interest in the story of India’s biggest financial scam to date. The Big Bull, a film telling the same story with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, has been released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was meant for a theatrical release but the pandemic forced the makers to take the digital route.

Comedy film Hello Charlie, starring Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff also released digitally this week. The film is touted as a rib-tickling comedy that will have you rolling on the floor with laughter. A number of regional films have also released this Friday. Here are the OTT releases you should check out this week.

The Big Bull entails the story of Hemant Shah, a stock broker, who in early ’90s had the country’s future in the palm of his hand. Every move of the ‘Big Bull,’ as he was called, tipped the scales of the Indian economy. He was the common man’s MESSIAH. Coming from a very Humble background, he rose faster like no other Indian. By 1992, he was India’s highest tax-payer with an advance tax of 26 crore. He may have been the architect of a 5000-crore scam, but he was also the man who taught India how to dream when they desperately needed it. As he claimed, “I am the pied piper. I am the seller of dreams”. Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta and Ileana D’Cruz.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Hello Charlie is an adventure comedy showcasing the funny antics and chemistry between the gorilla Toto and the simpleton Charlie (Aadar Jain). Small towner Charlie is given the task of transporting Toto from Mumbai to Diu. Little does he know that the gorilla is actually a human being (played by Jackie Shroff) dressed as an ape. A series of unexpected events unfold along the way.

Marathi film Well Done , a special Gudi Padwa release, is Priyanka Tanwar’s directorial debut and stars prominent talent from the Marathi film industry like Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte, who come together in this family entertainer that is not only emotionally charged but also highly relatable. Well Done Baby is a heart-warming story which is inspired by a real family. It is a film about a young modern-day couple (played by Amruta Khanvilkar and Pushkar Jog) who are struggling to find a purpose in their marriage, till destiny actually gives them one. Riding high on a soul-stirring storyline, Well Done Baby promises to be an invigorating watch that will win the audience’s hearts.

Starring Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Unnimaya Prasad and Shammi Thilakan in pivotal roles, Malayalam crime drama Joji is Inspired by Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth. The movie presents a twisted version of a plot filled with greed, ambition, murder and mystery. The story revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family who lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI. But his father sees down on him and thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family.

The blockbuster comedy film Jathi Ratnalu features Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. The film which released theatrically last month went on to become a massive hit and was loved by fans and critics alike. Prime members can catch the digital premiere of this hilarious misadventure starting April 11. Jathi Ratnalu also stars Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam and Naresh in supporting roles.

