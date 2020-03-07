Streaming Now: Add Kiara Advani's Guilty and Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Your Women's Day Watchlist

Ahead of Women's Day, Netflix has released its much-publicised film Guilty. Starring Kiara Advani in the lead in a punk rock chick look, the film has her play a college band member whose boyfriend is accused of rape. The film touches upon the topics of gender stereotypes, consent and privilege, with the women characters at the fore.

For more women-centric content, watch the short Sitara: Let Girls Dream, and animated film about a teenager's attempts to fulfill her dreams. If you want to watch some badass women in a sleek thriller, try the new version of Charlie's Angels starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

Guilty (Netflix)



This thriller is directed by Ruchi Narain and written by Narain, Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan. The film is the first production venture of Dharmatic, the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Kiara plays a college girl, a songwriter whose boyfriend is the college heartthrob and is accused of rape. The allegation is made by a less popular small-town student, and the movie unfolds as the authorities try to find the truth. Going by the trailer, it explores the usual stereotypes women are subject to, touching the topics of economic strata, privilege, law, police, and gender perceptions.

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix)



Netflix will release the animated short film Sitara: Let Girls Dream from two-time Oscar-winning and three-time Emmy-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on Women's Day. The short, set in 1970s Pakistan, tells the story of Pari, a 14-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a pilot while growing up in a society that doesn’t allow her to dream. "For me, Sitara is more than a film; it is a movement that we want to start across the world, that encourages parents to invest in their girls' dreams, freeing their daughters from the burdens of early marriage," Obaid-Chinoy had said.

Pari is a young girl whose dream of being a pilot is crushed when she is forced into child marriage, from @sitarathemovie a short film made w/ @ChimeforChange for #InternationalDayoftheGirl to end child marriage. #LetGirlsDream Share your dream at https://t.co/UtuVtCYIWJ. pic.twitter.com/9dUZ7cYYMd — gucci (@gucci) October 10, 2019

Charlie's Angels (2019) (Amazon Prime Video)



The action comedy film written and directed by Elizabeth Banks stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels who are working for a private detective agency named the Townsend Agency. The film is the third installment in the Charlie's Angels film series and serves as a continuation of the story that began with the television series of the same name, and the two previous theatrical films, Charlie's Angels (2000) and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003). It has been hailed for adding new flair to the franchise with fun performances from its three leads.

Passengers (Netflix)



This sci-fi romance stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt as Aurora Lane and Jim Preston, respectively, with Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne in supporting roles, plus Andy García in a cameo. The plot depicts two people who are awakened ninety years too early from an induced hibernation on a spaceship, transporting thousands of passengers, travelling to a colony on a planet in a star system 60 light years from Earth. It received two nominations for Best Original Score and Best Production Design at the 89th Oscars.

Bhaukaal (MX Player)

MX Player is bringing to you a series inspired by the true life events of an IPS Officer (played by Mohit Raina), who drastically brought down the organized crime rates in UP in the early 2000s. Bhaukaal is set in Muzaffarnagar in 2003, which was then better known as the crime capital of India and the series tells the tale of how one courageous officer goes on a clean-up drive to punish criminals, battles local influential personalities and re-establishes the faith of the common man in the law.

Follow @News18Movies for more