Streaming Now: Aftab Shivdasani in Poison 2, South Films Halal Love Story and Putham Pudhu Kaalai

While we wait for some big releases over the Dussehra weekend, OTT platforms seem to be taking a break this week from releasing anything major. You have two new south films on Amazon Prime Video, the second season of thriller series Poison on ZEE5 among the noteworthy titles this week.

The new season of Poison has new characters and a new storyline. Aftab Shidasani plays Aditya, a jockey and a team owner who wins the race against all odds. Malayalam film Halal Love Story shows an unmarried young man from a very orthodox family trying to fulfill his filmmaking passion without flouting religious norms. Tamil film Putham Pudhu Kaalai is an anthology that brings together 5 of the most celebrated directors in Tamil cinema.

Read on for more details on the new titles available on streaming platforms this week:

Halal Love Story (Amazon Prime Video)

Thoufeek, an unmarried young man from a very orthodox family, is highly passionate about filmmaking. He is an active member and plays a key role in one of Kerala's popular Islamic Organisations, which has kept his cinema dreams in halt. He's approached by Raheem and Shereef with the idea of making a film as an initiative of the cultural wing of his organization. They soon approach Siraj, a popular associate director to don the cap of the director. The biggest challenge for the crew is to keep the movie 'Halal' (Halal - a term as per Quran which means "lawful" or "allowed to do" under Islamic believes). As the crew follows religious guidelines in every phase of the filmmaking, massive confusions happen. An unorthodox Siraj (film director) struggles to go ahead with the project.

Poison 2 (ZEE5)

Poison marked the digital debut of Aftab Shivdasani and he is back in season 2 alongside cast members Zain Imam, Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra and Rahul Dev. Season 2 is an 11 episode revenge thriller web series directed by Vishal Pandya. Team Josh, consisting of Sara (Raai Laxmi), Harsh(Vin Rana) and Oscar (Zain Imam) want to win the race course at an upcoming auction and gain control over the game. Everything goes according to their plan, until Aditya (Aftab Shivdasani) enters the game. To unveil Aditya's mysterious past, everyone digs into his dark secrets. Meanwhile, Aditya being the most experienced player in the game, focuses on taking revenge from Team Josh.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai (Amazon Prime Video)

Putham Pudhu Kaalai brings together 5 short films by Tamil directors Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. Each film is centered on a theme of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope - set and filmed in the times of the nationwide lockdown. ‘Ilamai Idho Idho’ is directed by Sudha Kongara, Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam has directed and acted in ‘Coffee, Anyone?’ alongwith Shruti Haasan. Reunion is directed by Rajiv Menon of Kandukondain Kandukondain fame. ‘Miracle’ has been made by Karthik Subbaraj.

Shraddha (Disney+ Hotstar)

Shraddha is a short film starring Vikram Gokhle, Anshuman Jha, Vinati Makijany and Praveena Deshpande. The story follows a young disciple of a miraculous healing Guru, who faces a choice of whether she should provide modern medicines to save the life of her ailing teacher or obey his orders and have faith in his word, while a young doctor questions the very existence of the Guru & his kind. The film has been written and directed by Jasraj Padhye.

Clouds (Disney+ Hotstar)

Inspired by an incredible true story, Clouds is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech is a seventeen-year-old, fun-loving student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver, Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy and his parents, Rob and Laura; Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music.

We'll be back with updates on new titles on OTT platforms next week.