Streaming Now: After Mission Mangal Comes Mission Over Mars, Jamai 2.0 Gets Edgier

Akshay Kumar’s movie Mission Mangal released in theatres last month and had a successful run. Now, a TV series on the same ISRO mission will be streaming this week on ZEE5 & Alt Balaji. Starring Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh, Mission Over Mars (M-O-M) is a fictional adaptation of real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan and played pivotal roles in making the mission a success.

Another thrilling title to look forward to this week is Jamai 2.0. The sequel to the daily soap Jamai Raja, starring Achint Kaur, Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma, has taken a thrilling turn with an edgier storyline.

There's more thrill in store this week on OTT platforms. Take a look:

The Good Fight Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

After a long wait, Season 2 of The Good Fight, starring Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie and Cush Jumbo, is finally available in India. The legal drama is a spin-off of the The Good Wife, following the lives of two of its characters Christine and Cush, as they go into a new direction. In season two, the world is going insane, and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane (Christine), Lucca (Cush), Maia (Rose) and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (Amazon Prime Video)

Eddie Redmayne with his world of magical creatures are coming to Prime Video this week. The spin-off and prequel to the Harry Potter film series is the first installment in the Fantastic Beasts film series. It received generally positive reviews from critics and emerged a commercial success. Definitely worth a re-watch of you had caught it at the theatres when it released in 2016. The film was nominated for five BAFTAs, including Best British Film, winning Best Production Design, and was nominated for two Academy Awards, winning Best Costume Design, becoming the first Wizarding World film to win an Academy Award.

The Deuce Season 3 (Hotstar Premium)

This semi-fictional drama series tells of the germination of the sex-trade industry in the heart of New York's Times Square. It's the early 1970s, and the porn business begins a shift from organized crime-backed parlors to a legitimate, culturally accepted enterprise. A cast of barkeeps, prostitutes, pimps, police and nightlife seekers centers around twins Vincent and Frankie Martino (James Franco, in a dual role), who navigate the sex business after meeting well-connected mobster Rudy Pipilo. Their storyline, among others, merges with that of prostitute Candy, whose ambition and intelligence lead her to a more prominent role in the industry.

Jamai 2.0 (ZEE5)

Jamai 2.0 is the digital spin-off of the popular show Jamai Raja which aired from 2014 to 2017 on Zee TV. Jamai Raja, starring Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma & Achint Kaur, was loved by audience and was avidly followed by viewers across India. Roshni's (Nia) mother, Durga Devi, owns a chain of night clubs in the city and has a firm grip on the city's night life. Their life takes an unexpected turn when Sid (Ravi), a man with a dark past, enters their lives. This 10 episode romantic thriller will premiere on September 10 on ZEE5.

Mission over Mars (MOM) (ZEE5 and Alt Balaji)

The web series charts out the journey of M-O-M from inception to execution and will be a moving story of the faith and determination of four lady-scientists who aid ISA (Indian Space Agency) to overcome insurmountable technical and financial challenges as well as time pressures to mount the successful mission over mars. In the process, they conquer their own inward imperfections, making for an inspirational story. The show stars Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, Palomi Ghosh in lead roles, along with veteran actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Mohan Joshi in prominent roles. Directed by ace filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, Mom will be available on ZEE5 and Alt Balaji from September 10.

We will be back with more web content recommendations next week.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.