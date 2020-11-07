Streaming Now: Akshay Kumar's Laxmii Arriving as Early Diwali Gift, Keerthy Suresh Dreams Big in Miss India

Although Monday might seem to be a rather odd day for the one of the most awaited Bollywood films to release, it's probably good that Akshay Kumar's Laxmii is steering clear of the overcrowded Diwali weekend. Almost every platform has a big release planned for November 12 or 13, so Laxmii releasing on November 9 gets a better chance at grabbing the viewers’ attention. The film couldn’t release in theatres because of the Covid-19 lockdown, and will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday.

Keerthy Suresh’s latest release Miss India shows her as a middle class woman who moves to the US and tries to fulfill her dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur. Here are more titles that you can check out on OTT platforms this week.

Laxmii (Disney+ Hotstar Premium)

The comedy horror film is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana, the second film in the Muni film series by Raghava Lawrence. He is making his Hindi directorial debut with the remake, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. The film shows Akshay’s character Asif Siddiqui, who is irrationally scared of ghosts, possessed by the spirit of Laxmi. The film is one of the most awaited commercial releases of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be released in cinemas in select overseas markets and will stream digitally on Disney+Hotstar on November 9.

Miss India (Netflix)

Miss India is an Indian Telugu-language drama film starring Keerthy Suresh, Rajendra Prasad, and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. It was planned to be released on April 17 this year, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film dropped on Netflix on November 4 in Telugu with dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam. The story is about a female entrepreneur from a middle class background who wants to spread the benefits of Indian chai among coffee-loving Americans. Keerthy plays the role of Manasa Samyuktha, who wants to start a business after she finishes her MBA. She moves to San Francisco and decided to sell various flavours of tea, and encounters various obstacles along the way.

Welcome Home (SonyLIV)

Paresh Rawal makes his debut on the digital entertainment platform with the psychological-thriller Welcome Home. It is the story of a grueling journey of two girls who are kidnapped by an immoral family. They must do everything in their power and beyond if they wish to come out of the situation. The teaser shows a woman asking a pregnant lady if that is her first child, but the latter denies it. Welcome Home also stars Tina Bhatiya, Kashmira Irani, Shashi Bhushan, Boloram Das, Paresh Rawal, Swaroop Rawal, and Akshita Arora in the lead roles.

Dash and Lily (Netflix)

It is the season to be merry and Netflix is dedicatedly taking care of our feel-good film needs. After dropping the Christmas romcom Holidate recently, their upcoming release Dash & Lily is a romantic comedy series based on the young adult series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. The 8-episode series is set to premiere on Netflix on November 10. Dash & Lily is about a Christmas Scrooge and a happy holiday fangirl falling in love despite this massive difference between them. Classic template, but could be a fun watch.

The Good Doctor Season 4 (SonyLiv)

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the prestigious St. Bonaventure hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, his only advocate, Dr. Aaron Glassman, challenges the skepticism and prejudices of the hospital’s board and staff when he brings Shaun in to join the team. Shaun needs to navigates his new environment and relationships to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. The series stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper amongst other is streaming now on SonyLIV.