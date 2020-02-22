Streaming Now: Al Pacino is Chasing Nazis in Amazon Prime Video's New Series Hunters

Netflix is serving a lot of original content this month, both Indian and international, as well as acquiring titles that people might want to watch. That also means that you are being bugged by ads of Panipat each time you turn on the streaming giant, but an abundance of content means you have enough options to choose from.

They have a heartwarming story of two male ballet dancers from Mumbai in the film Yeh Ballet, while I Am Not Okay With This has a teenager with hidden superpowers dealing with the challenges life throws her way. But the big release this week is on Amazon Prime Video - Al Pacino starrer Hunters. The series promises a mix of comic books, caper films, New York in the '70s and the Holocaust.

Hunters (Amazon Prime Video)



Hunters is created by David Weil and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele. Led by legendary actor Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. The series also stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

Yeh Ballet (Netflix)



Netflix's Yeh Ballet is a heartwarming story directed by National awardee Sooni Taraporevala. It is a film inspired by the incredible true story of two boys from humble backgrounds in Mumbai, who triumph over their circumstances and make their way to prestigious international ballet schools. With rooted emotional moments and electrifying performances across various dance forms like free-style, desi hip-hop, and ballet, this story captures the beautiful and rapturous world of dance and the sheer grit of the ballet boys' triumph. The music of the film is by Ankur Tewari and is beautifully choreographed by Shiamak Davar, Cindy Claes and Vitthal Patil.





The Body (Netflix)



When the body of a powerful businesswoman disappears from the morgue, the inspector in charge hunts for the truth. But when he questions her husband he realises that there is much more to the case than meets the eye. Dircted by Jeethu Joseph, this thriller movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. It is the Hindi remake of the 2012 Spanish language film El Cuerpo. If you haven't caught the film in theatres when it released in December 2019, here's your chance to give it a shot.

A Quiet Place (Netflix)



This John Krasinski-Emily Blunt starrer achieved horror classic status after its release in 2018. Krasinski has also co-written and directed the sci-fi horror film, set in a deserted town post the annihilation of most human and animal populations by sightless extraterrestrial creatures. A Quiet Place received acclaim from critics, with many praising the atmosphere, sound design, Krasinski's direction and the performances. Author Stephen King praised the film in a tweet, saying, "A QUIET PLACE is an extraordinary piece of work. Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera's eye open wide in a way few movies manage."

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)



Netflix new series, coming on Wednesday, is about Sydney, a teen girl played by Sophie Lillis (young Beverley from It) who suddenly discovers that she has special powers. Sydney is a teenager who's just trying to navigate the usual trials and tribulations of high school while dealing with her grieving family and her budding sexuality. That's when she comes to realize she has mysterious powers beginning to awaken deep within her. The series, which is adapted from a Charles Forsman graphic novel and directed by Jonathan Entwistle, is produced by the same producers as Stranger Things. Forsman's previous work, The End of the F***ing World, became a British TV series (later picked up by Netflix) in 2017.

