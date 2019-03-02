Streaming Now: Amazon Prime's Made In Heaven, ZEE5's Sholay Girl Queued Up For Women's Day

Women's Day is on March 8, and it's no surprise that a lot of content on web platforms this week is female-driven. From the superhero Wonder Woman to the very real Juanita, movies celebrating diverse female characters will be streaming on digital platforms this week. Even Made In Heaven, the new Amazon Prime show dropping on March 8, has four accomplished female filmmakers at the helm.Here's the list of movies and shows we recommend you add to your watchlist this week.Amazon Prime's ambitious episodic is a story of two wedding planners trying to navigate through the tricky and overwhelming wedding business. In the process, the show tries to peek under the colourful drapes and shiny decor at opulent weddings and reveal the real emotions of people involved. Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra and Alankrita Shrivastava are the four formidable filmmakers, who, alongwith Prashant Nair, form the backbone of this show.Bidita Bag is posing as Hema Malini's body double Reshma Pathan, described as "Bollywood's first stuntwoman", in ZEE5's upcoming web film The Sholay Girl. Bidita, who was, last seen in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and in Netflix's Once Again, starring Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi, took training in martial arts for this biopic. The trailer of the film starts with Hema Malini on her famous tanga from Sholay, and it looks like this is going to be a fun ride, following the stuntwoman's various adventures in Bollywood.Wonder Woman (Netflix)When the film released in 2017, Gal Gadot’s Amazonian warrior princess was credited with reinvigorating the superhero genre. The first female-led superhero flick since 2004's Catwoman presents the pure-spirited, empathetic Diana of Themyscira as a poised, feminine superhero who fights for an end to all wars. The film is not just about fighting evils though, there are moments of crackling chemistry between the magnificent Gal and the dashing Chris Pine. Wonder Woman received a largely positive response from film critics, with some calling it the DC Extended Universe's best film. If this is not the perfect Women's Day watch, I don't know what is.Juanita (Netflix)Remember the mysterious Alfre Woodard from Desperate Housewives? She is the star of this adaptation of Sheila Williams’s novel Dancing on the Edge of the Roof, playing an exhausted working-class woman who is tired of supporting her grown-up kids. In search of adventure, she takes a bus to rural Montana, where she finds romance and becomes a more independent, confident version of herself. The Netflix film will resonate with every unfulfilled, under-appreciated woman, who's trying to find a meaning in life.The Order (Netflix)The number of supernatural dramas have certainly risen to over the past decade and arguably dominating the viewing figures for many teenagers and young adults. Netflix is continuing to get in on that supernatural action with the new horror-drama The Order. In order to avenge his mother's death, college student Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society, The Order. He steps into a world of magic, monsters and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the practitioners of dark magic.We'll be back with more new titles from the world wide web next week.