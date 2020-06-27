Streaming Now: Anushka Sharma's Supernatural Drama Bulbbul, Dark Season 3 Add Thrill to This Week's Watchlist

After Pari, Anushka Sharma is back with another supernatural film production – Bulbbul. Despite its eerie atmosphere and suspenseful settings, this one is not just another horror film. The film delivers a strong social message, and you better listen, or endure the wrath of the 'chudail'.

Followers of the German web series Dark are probably binging Season 3 as we speak. The German sci-fi thriller series is wrapping up with this final season, and so fans need their fill of adventures that explore the space-time continuum with Dark's leading traveler, Jonas (Louis Hofmann), and theorise about what it all ultimately means.

Here are more thrilling titles for your watchlist this week.

Bulbbul (Netflix)



Netflix dropped Anushka Sharma's latest production Bulbbul in the middle of the week. The supernatural drama with a feminist angle will take you back in time to pre-Independence Bengal, when zamindars led a life of extravagance and power. The film is already winning hearts with its crisp yet compelling narrative and awe-inspiring cinematography. This one’s for lovers of literature and symbolism. The star cast, including Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Parambrata Chatterjee play their parts to the fullest.

Motherless Brooklyn (Amazon Prime Video)



Motherless Brooklyn is a neo-noir crime film written, produced and directed by Edward Norton, based on the 1999 novel of the same name by Jonathan Lethem. Set in New York City in 1957, the film follows a private investigator, Lionel Essrog, with Tourette syndrome. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Lionel sets out to solve the murder of Frank Minna - his mentor and only friend. Along with Norton, the film also stars Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe.

Dark Season 3 (Netflix)



The time-traveling series co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese is a complex story about the battle of good and evil, the nature of free will, and the fate of the universe, themes that manifest in human relationships. Set in the fictitious town of Winden, Germany, Dark concerns the aftermath of a child's disappearance which exposes the secrets of, and hidden connections among, four estranged families as they slowly unravel a sinister time travel conspiracy which spans three generations. Season 1 became an overnight rage in 2017. Season 2 came back bigger than before last June, gaining a ton of traction online due to its ever-more-intricate storyline and steady stream of reveals that begged for further explanation. Season 3 is the “final cycle of this great journey”, since the time cycles on the show come in threes.

IT'S TIME.

I'll Be Gone in the Dark (Disney+ Hotstar Premium)



A six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name, I'll Be Gone In The Dark explores writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of the violent predator she dubbed "The Golden State Killer." McNamara lived a quiet life as a writer, mother and wife, preferring to stay on the periphery of the Hollywood world of her comedian husband Patton Oswalt. But every night, as her family slept, she indulged her obsession with unsolved cases, beginning her investigation into the man who terrorized California in the 1970s and 80s and is responsible for 50 home-invasion rapes and 12 murders. It is directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

Unlock (ZEE5)



The technological thriller-horror film revolves around 4 characters, out of which three are in involved in a love triangle. Suhani (Hina Khan) is an obsessive edgy character who installs a diabolical app off the web only to win over the love of her life. When Suhani realises that she is about to lose her love Amar, she decides to download an app which is believed to grant a person's most sinister wishes. Her obsessions and unpredictable nature will give the audience an edge of the seat watching experience to figure out what happens next. The teaser gives a glimpse into the world of the dark web from the perspective of Hina’s character.