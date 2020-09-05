Streaming Now: AR Rahman Presents Atkan Chatkan, Telugu Star Nani in Never-Seen-Before Avatar in V

Among the titles releasing over the Teacher's Day weekend that are worth checking out this weekend is the kids’ film Atkan Chatkan, starring child pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram and presented by AR Rahman. The film promises an entertaining ride with lots of original music to go with.

There has been much hype about Nani’s new Telugu film, cryptically titled V. The action thriller promises to show the star in a never-seen-before avatar. V delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve.

Here are more titles you can check out this weekend on OTT platforms.

Atkan Chatkan (ZEE5)

Atkan Chatkann is presented by music maestro AR Rahman with music directed by iconic percussionist Shivamani. The film stars child pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram who will be seen in the lead as Guddu. The narrative revolves around a 12-year-old chai delivery boy, whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds. He finds rhythm in almost everything. Through his daily mundane lifecycle, the story gets its rhythm when he forms a band with three other street children who work near his tea stall. The story progresses with them taking part in the biggest music competition of the city.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)

I'm Thinking of Ending Things is an American psychological drama film written, directed, and produced by Charlie Kaufman. The film is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Iain Reid and stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette and David Thewlis. Jessie plays a university student studying quantum physics, who is contemplating ending her seven-week relationship with her boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons). She goes to meet her boyfriend's parents at their farm. Many weird events ensue, in which she continues to consider ending things. The novel ends with a dramatic plot twist. I'm Thinking of Ending Things seems to have lived up to its genre. Many fans took to their social media to comment on how they had to rewatch the film to understand the plot.

V (Amazon Prime Video)

Since the day it was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness Natural Star Nani in a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film V stars Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead with Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar among others essaying pivotal roles. In the film, Nani plays a violent man who kills with zero guilt. He has become a nightmare for the police department. And an extremely shredded cop, played by Sudheer Babu, takes up the challenge to stop the reign of terror unleashed by V. Does V stand for violence? Or is there a deeper meaning to it?

The Boys Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

If you thought that Season 1 of ‘The Boys’ was wild and insane, the second season will surely take you on a crazy adventure ride with the introduction of Stormfront. Played by Aya Cash, this particular character is set to spice things up on the screen as she joins as the newest member of The Seven. After a successful season one, showrunner Eric Kripke’s plans for Season 2 include adding new characters like Stormfront played by ‘You’re the worst’ star Aya Cash who original in the comic was a Man. Developed by Kripke on the comic-book collection of the same name, in The Boys Season 2 will see Karl Urban return as Billy Butcher. Starlight will return, along with Homelander, The Deep, and Queen Maeve. Anthony Starr will be seen powerful than ever before.

Rambo:Last Blood (Lionsgate Play)

The Sylvester Stallone starrer actioner is now available in English along with various regional languages such as Hindi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada for Rambo fans. Rambo: Last Blood is the fifth instalment of the wildly popular the Rambo franchise. In this film, Rambo (reprised by Stallone) travels to Mexico to save his adopted daughter, who has been kidnapped by a Mexican cartel and forced into harlotry. If action is your genre then Rambo: Last Blood is a film, you cannot miss.

We will be back with more recommendations for your watchlist next week.