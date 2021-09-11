Streaming Now: Arjun and Saif Desi Ghostbusters in Bhoot Police, Devil Plays God in Lucifer S6

Netflix Original series Lucifer is back with the audience-demanded Season 6, which will finally take the battle to heaven. The throne in the silver city is at stake now, and with God retired, Lucifer will have no choice but to own up to his responsibilities. There’s more supernatural stuff to deal with this week, with the early release of Bhoot Police on Disney+ Hotstar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as desi ghostbusters.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11, a medical drama set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks, is earning rave reviews and it’s sure worth a watch this week on Amazon Prime Video. Voot Select’s Candy uses the popular trope of a murder disrupting the quiet life in the hills to present the audience with some chills and thrills.

Here’s a list of our recommended OTT releases of the week.

Bhoot Police (Disney+ Hotstar)

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pair up as exorcists in this horror comedy directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Bhoot Police tackles the subject of whether ghosts exist or is it just the superstition. Vibhooti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji (Arjun Kapoor) are brothers and ghostbusters who try to make a living by posing as exorcists and conning people by getting rid of their beliefs and superstitions on spirits and supernatural forces. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

Lucifer Season 6 (Netflix)

In the Netflix original series’ new and final season, which almost didn’t get made, the Devil is the new Almighty. While Lucifer is caught between his fun time on Earth and his responsibilities in Heaven, the longer reality goes without a God, then the more it destabilizes. Then, there’s the addition of Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), a rebel angel who seems to want the vacant throne of Hell all to herself. Or to destroy Lucifer to destroy reality. Considering Netflix gave in to the viewers’ demand to make season 6, this one has a lot of expectation mounting on it.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Amazon Prime Video)

Mumbai Diaries is a medical drama set in the Emergency Room of a hospital. The series explores the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude. In this battle to save lives and heal others, the ones doing the fixing are the most broken. Made by Nikkhil Advani, the show stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shreya Dhanwantary in pivotal roles.

Candy (Voot Select)

One winter morning in the misty hills, the show wakes to an unexplained murder… Set against the picturesque backdrop of a boarding school in the mountains, the show attempts to unleash secrets and unwrap sins of its characters. The plot is based on a murder mystery along with suspense, politics, ambition, fear, and hope and much more. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, the show, starring Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha, aims at keeping you on the edge of your seat with its intriguing storyline.

Potluck (Sonyliv)

The show highlights the importance of family bonding and togetherness. Govind Shastri, the father of the family, wishes to bring his family closer after his retirement. He and his wife hatch a plan of a fake illness that forces his daughter and 2 married sons to come under one roof. When a family with different backgrounds and societal differences come together, the underlying interpersonal dynamics lead to a comedy of confusion.

