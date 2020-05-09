Streaming Now: Asha Negi-Sharman Joshi in Baarish S2, Mark Ruffalo's Double Role in New Mini-Series

If you are looking for a romantic drama set against the backdrop of rains to take your mind off the pandemic, Baarish Season 2 might be your solution. Starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi as a married pair, the show promises a lot of mush and soulful music.

Mark Ruffalo is taking on a double role in the HBO mini-series I Know This Much Is True, playing a man struggling with his identical twin who is a paranoid schizophrenic. This six-episode limited series offers a grim but gripping adaptation of Wally Lamb's book, rife with tormented family history and the struggle to overcome the past.

Here are more titles for your lockdown binge list.

Baarish Season 2 (ZEE5 and AltBalaji)



This romantic show with a mesmerizing soundtrack is now streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Season 2 of Baarish stars Sharman Joshi, Asha Negi, Priya Banerjee, Manit Joura, Sahil Shroff, Anuj Singh Duhan, Abhishek Verma, and Vikram Singh Chauhan. While it may seem like a mainstream love story, one gets to see the roller coaster of emotions in the not-so-simple life of Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi). The second season also features veteran actor Jeetendra making his digital debut.

I Know This Much Is True (Disney+Hotstar)



Based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, and starring Mark Ruffalo, this limited series follows Dominick Birdsey as he struggles to care for his twin brother, Thomas, while discovering the truth about his own family history. It's a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America. The show also stars Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell and Archie Panjabi.

Ad Astra (Disney+Hotstar)



When a mysterious life-threatening event strikes Earth, astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) goes on a dangerous mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. This 2019 sci-fi drama also stars Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland.

The Fighter (Lionsgate Play)



The Fighter is a 2010 American biographical sports drama film directed by David O. Russell, and starring Mark Wahlberg (who also co-produced), Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Melissa Leo. The film centres on the lives of professional boxer Micky Ward (Wahlberg) and his older half-brother Dicky Eklund (Bale). A story of two half-brothers who try to create history in the boxing ring, the film is based on the real life story of Micky Ward.

Jumanji: The Next Level (Amazon Prime Video)



This is the sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the second follow-up to 1995's Jumanji, and the fourth installment in the Jumanji franchise. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman reprising their roles from the previous film, while Awkwafina, Rory McCann, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito also join the cast. The film's plot takes place three years after Welcome to the Jungle, in which the same group of teenagers, along with an old friend and two unwitting additions, become trapped in Jumanji. There, they all find themselves facing new problems and challenges with both old and new avatars, while having to save the land from a new villain in order to escape.

