Streaming Now: Avengers Endgame Now on Hotstar, Netflix Releases House Arrest and The Crown 3

Marvel fans can now watch the last Avengers film whenever they want. Avengers: Endgame comes to India with its global digital release, barely six months after its theatrical release, giving millions of fans a chance to experience the magic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at home.

The third season of The Crown, the popular royal drama, comes to Netflix this week with new actors playing key characters. Netflix has also released a new movie called House Arrest, starring Ali Fazal as a man who voluntarily locks himself up in his home.

Here are our recommendations for this week's binge-watch.

House Arrest (Netflix)

Ali Fazal stars in this Netflix film as a young man who is so fed up with his work, people and the polluted environment in his city that he shuts himself in his house, which is so well cared for that it appears manicured and like a museum. A journalist wants to cover him for a story she is doing on hikikomori — a societal phenomena, originated in Japan, which forces young adults, mostly male, with acute socially reclusive behaviour and withdrawal, to be confined to their homes or rooms for months or years at a stretch. This film by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jim Sarbh.

The Crown Season 3 (Netflix)

The third and much-awaited season of Netflix's The Crown will premiere on November 17. This season will serve as a litmus test for the experiment that creator and writer Peter Morgan has initiated – that of replacing the entire central cast every two seasons. Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter will appear as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret in the new season. After Claire Foy’s brilliant portrayal of a young Queen, it remains to be seen if Olivia is able to draw in the audiences equally. The third season will also introduce an adult Prince Charles, a quiet outsider played by Josh O'Connor.

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Netflix)

The Netflix documentary, which releases on November 20, chronicles the rape and sexual harassment charges against Bikram Choudhury, who set up base in Beverly Hills to popularise his brand of yoga in the US. Endorsed by celebrities like Madonna, he ran a successful global franchise called Bikram Yoga studios. The trailer itself gives an intriguing peek into the phenomenon that Bikram became, with words like 'megalomania' and 'diabolical' used to describe him. A "pre #MeToo story in a post #MeToo world" is how filmmaker Eva Orner described the documentary.

This new documentary on the founder of hot yoga puts it all out there in the title, Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator. Director Eva Orner uses archival footage and extensive insider interviews to chart Bikram Choudhury's rise from the 70s to the damning accusations that exist today pic.twitter.com/oocLNvznFv — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) October 23, 2019

Avengers: Endgame (Hotstar)

The culmination of the Avengers series and the 22nd film in the marvel Cinematic Universe, the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame is now available for streaming in India on Hotstar only. It grossed nearly $2.8 billion worldwide, surpassing Infinity War's entire theatrical run in just eleven days and breaking numerous box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Endgame sees the Avengers assemble to reverse the effect of Thanos’ snap, which had wiped out half the world’s population in Infinity War. Avengers: Endgame is now available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Hotstar VIP and in English plus Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) on Hotstar Premium.

The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Man in the High Castle is an American alternate history television series depicting a parallel universe where the Axis powers win World War II. In the parallel universe, Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan have divided the United States into the Greater Nazi Reich in the east, with New York City as its regional capital, and the Japanese Pacific States to the west, with San Francisco as the capital. These territories are separated by a neutral zone that encompasses the Rocky Mountains. The series starts in 1962 and follows characters whose destinies intertwine when they come into contact with newsreels and home movies that show Germany and Japan losing the war. The title of the series refers to the mysterious figure believed to have created the footage. The series is based on Philip K. Dick's 1962 novel of the same name.

History’s greatest battle. Watch the official trailer for the final season of The Man in the #HighCastle, arriving November 15 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/n7aE8B280C — The Man in the High Castle (@HighCastleTV) October 16, 2019

