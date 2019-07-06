Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Streaming Now: Aziz Ansari Returns to Netflix with Comedy Special, Comicstaan Back on Amazon Prime

If you are done binge watching Stranger Things 3, here’s more content to look forward to this week.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay | News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 7:45 AM IST
Two major comedy events in the world of streaming platforms happening this week. And coincidentally, both have a #MeToo connection. Aziz Ansari is returning to Netflix, two years after Master of None, with a special called Right Now. Ansari took a step away from television in 2018, after the explosive article on Babe.net that included an allegation of sexual misconduct against the comedian.

Comicstaan is in its second season and will see the likes of Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kaneez Surka, and Zakir Khan as judges and mentors. In November 2018, Amazon Prime Video India dropped comedian Tanmay Bhat from the second season of Comicstaan over #MeToo concerns. Gill was also accused of misconduct by several women and issued an apology later. Amazon had said that while Bhat was being dropped from the show, Gill would continue working with Amazon.

Here's more on the upcoming titles to be released on streaming platforms this week.

Aziz Ansari: RIGHT NOW (Netflix)

Aziz Ansari RIGHT NOW

Aziz Ansari is ready to come back into the public eye, with a brand-new Netflix stand-up special. It's been four years since Ansari last released a Netflix stand-up special, with 2015's Aziz Ansari Live from Madison Square Garden. Ansari shared a short clip from Right Now, showing him backstage, preparing for a show. The camera follows him as he emerges on to what is revealed to be a massive stage with a crowd cheering him on. Spike Jonze has directed this special.

Comicstaan Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

02-Comicstaan-2-x-1

Comicstaan is an eight-episode series where ten contestants from across the country are chosen to compete for the winning title and mentored by comedian judges who are experts in their respective genres of comedy. The show has made a space for itself in the comedy genre with carefully plotted jokes, quick witted dialogue and hilarious memorable moments that are relevant in pop culture today. The first three episodes of Comicstaan Season 2 will be available on July 12, followed by new episodes weekly.

You Me Her Season 4 (Netflix)

You Me Her Season 4 (Netflix)

Termed as television's first "polyamorous romantic comedy", You Me Her is about a couple who try to revive their waning sex life by involving an escort, which ends up taking their relationship in an unexpected direction. An impulsive get-together between suburban husband Jack and neophyte escort Izzy eventually spins into a whirlwind three-way affair involving Jack's wife Emma. The arrangement soon evolves from a financial commitment into a meaningful romance with real consequences.

Kidnapping Stella (Netflix)

Kidnapping Stella (Netflix)

In this thriller, two masked men kidnap a young woman in broad daylight in the middle of a street. They bind and gag her and take her to an abandoned, soundproofed apartment. She is Stella (Jella Haase), the daughter of a millionaire. Her kidnappers, the coldly efficient Vic (Clemens Schick) and his younger accomplice Tom (Max von der Groeben), have worked out a detailed plan. But Stella is not going to play the perfect victim - she’s not going to give up without a fight.

Point Blank (Netflix)

Point-Blank-Netflix-Preview

When his pregnant wife is kidnapped and held as collateral, Paul, an ER nurse, must team with the badly injured career criminal and murder suspect under his charge in order to save the lives of his wife and unborn child. Pitted against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops, the unlikely duo find a way to survive together in the fight of their lives. A gritty, action-packed thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo.

Keep an eye on our weekly Streaming Now articles for updates about new titles available on OTT platforms.

