Streaming Now: Begin Your New Year Binge Watch With These New Movies and Shows
Here’s our list of top movies and shows this week to help kickstart your New Year binge.
The New Year holidays are the best time to catch up on some classics, critically acclaimed movies and shows. Or just unwind with episodes full of fun gags and laughter. Take your pick.
Comedians of the World (Netflix)
Start the New Year on a funny note with this new series premiering on January 1, featuring a diverse set of comics from 13 regions. From India, the show has Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon and Atul Khatri. It also includes American comics like Nicole Byer, British stand-ups like Nish Kumar and Australian performers like Nazeem Hussain. What better than to discover a new favourite comedian in the New Year?
The Rainmaker (Netflix)
This 1997 film, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on John Grisham’s novel of the same name, is the story of an underdog lawyer taking on a fraudulent insurance company. It stars Matt Damon in the lead, with Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Claire Danes, Jon Voight and Mickey Rourke among cast members.
Dallas Buyers Club (Netflix)
The film, that won Matthew McConaughey the best actor Oscar for his role of an AIDS patient and Jared Leto the best supporting actor award for his role of a trans woman, is coming to Netflix this week. The biographical film tells the story of a rodeo cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, who discovers a banned drug that can help patients survive longer. To get around the system, he forms a club to smuggle the medicine to those in need.
SMILF Season 2 (Hotstar Premium)
One of 2017’s breakout new shows is returning for season 2 in the New Year, and you can catch a sneak peek on Hotstar Premium. Series writer/creator Frankie Shaw is back as Bridgette, the single mother trying to navigate parenthood, the dating world, a complicated relationship with her boss, and the general predatory behavior of men in power.
The Sopranos (Hotstar Premium)
It's been 10 years since it finished its TV run, but it's still hailed as one of the richest storylines in television history. And now, all five seasons of this highly acclaimed show will be available on Hotstar this week. The Sopranos follows James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano: husband, father and mob boss whose professional and private strains land him in the office of his therapist.
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
