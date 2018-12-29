Streaming Now: Begin Your New Year Binge Watch With These New Movies and Shows

The New Year holidays are the best time to catch up on some classics, critically acclaimed movies and shows. Or just unwind with episodes full of fun gags and laughter. Take your pick.Start the New Year on a funny note with this new series premiering on January 1, featuring a diverse set of comics from 13 regions. From India, the show has Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon and Atul Khatri. It also includes American comics like Nicole Byer, British stand-ups like Nish Kumar and Australian performers like Nazeem Hussain. What better than to discover a new favourite comedian in the New Year?This 1997 film, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on John Grisham’s novel of the same name, is the story of an underdog lawyer taking on a fraudulent insurance company. It stars Matt Damon in the lead, with Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Claire Danes, Jon Voight and Mickey Rourke among cast members.The film, that won Matthew McConaughey the best actor Oscar for his role of an AIDS patient and Jared Leto the best supporting actor award for his role of a trans woman, is coming to Netflix this week. The biographical film tells the story of a rodeo cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, who discovers a banned drug that can help patients survive longer. To get around the system, he forms a club to smuggle the medicine to those in need.One of 2017’s breakout new shows is returning for season 2 in the New Year, and you can catch a sneak peek on Hotstar Premium. Series writer/creator Frankie Shaw is back as Bridgette, the single mother trying to navigate parenthood, the dating world, a complicated relationship with her boss, and the general predatory behavior of men in power.It's been 10 years since it finished its TV run, but it's still hailed as one of the richest storylines in television history. And now, all five seasons of this highly acclaimed show will be available on Hotstar this week. The Sopranos follows James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano: husband, father and mob boss whose professional and private strains land him in the office of his therapist.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.