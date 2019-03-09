Streaming Now: Ben Affleck in Triple Frontier, Idris Elba in Turn Up Charlie

Considering the number of new shows and movies Netflix drops every week, it is indeed difficult to filter out the ones worth watching. We make it easy for you, by sorting out a bunch of titles from different genres, so you can pick the ones most appealing to you. From comedy shows to Halloween classics, there is a wide range on offer this week. And if you are in the mood for a wacky Bengali movie, turn to ZEE5's The Lovely Mrs. Mukherjee.For the first time in their prestigious careers, a bunch of unsung heroes undertake a dangerous mission for themselves instead of the country. A group of former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. But when events take an unexpected turn, their skills, loyalties, and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival. The action thriller stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal.Idris Elba stars as a DJ in Turn Up Charlie, the new Netflix comedy series he is also executive producing. He plays a one hit wonder who is facing the possibility that he just may be past his prime. The failing DJ is aiming for one final shot to make it big. He thinks that chance has come when his famous best friend asks him for a favour - be a ‘manny’ for his troublesome daughter Gabby.The Lovely Mrs. Mukherjee, directed by Bratya Basu, is a woman’s fantasy tale. Mouri, played by Swastika Mukherjee, has a knack for spinning a fantasy out of the world's stories and works as a make-up artiste in the Bengali film industry. She goes to meet her prospective groom Shamik on an arranged date, who is not as interesting as Mouri would have liked. She uses her imagination weave a macabre story of a woman’s revenge on her dead husband. Shamik eventually realizes that the woman sitting opposite him is nothing like the sweet domesticated bride that he had thought for himself.This American comedy television series created by Charlie Grandy and Mindy Kaling is finally coming on Netflix this week. Anders Holm plays Vince Cook, a gym owner living in Brooklyn with his brother Matthew, until Priya (Mindy), his girlfriend from high school, drops off their 15-yeatr-old son Michael to live with him. The series premiered to largely positive reviews, with the cast being praised for their performances.For 25 years, Disney has held a spell on audiences come Halloween, thanks to Hocus Pocus, the cult classic family comedy about three witches (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) who just want to suck the lives out of little children and live forever. Since its debut 25 years ago, Hocus Pocus has become the definitive Halloween movie and a pop culture staple; a mainstream cult classic for the social media generation.