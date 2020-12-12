Streaming Now: Bhumi Pednekar's Durgamati, Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz will Keep You Busy This Weekend

Films that were delayed by theatres being shut are gradually seeing the light of day. Many filmmakers chose to go the OTT route, as cinemas are yet to start functioning with full force. Two such releases dropped on streaming platforms this week – Durgamati and Torbaaz.

The first one is a horror thriller remake of a south hit, Bhaagamathie. Comparisons between Anushka Shetty in the original and Bhumi Pednekar in the Hindi remake started right when the trailer dropped. It remains to be seen if Bhumi can impress the audiences like Anushka did.

Sanjay Dutt is back with yet another terrorism story across borders, acting as a beacon of hope for children being exploited in a war-torn country. If that's the genre you want to watch this weekend, check out Torbaaz on Netflix.

Here are more details on the new titles streaming this week.

Durgamati (Amazon Prime Video)

This thriller-drama film helmed by G Ashok is the remake of the director’s own Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie (2018). The original starred Anushka Shetty of Baahubali fame. Bhumi Pednekar has stepped into her shoes in the Hindi remake, which also stars Mahie Gill and Jisshu Sengupta. Bhumi plays Chanchal Chauhan, a bureaucrat who is imprisoned in a haunted house for interrogation. However, things take an unexpected turn when she gets possessed by Durgamati, a spirit. Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra bankrolled this project.

Wishlist (MX Player)

Hina Khan and Jitendra Rai play a couple who learn to make the most of their lives after life gives them a rude shock. They realize they have very little time left together, and vow to spend it doing everything they love. Wishlist is a film about fulfilling those wishes that you ignore while running the race of life daily. The film was shot in several foreign locales, and it the first production by Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Fans of the actress should surely check this one out.

The Prom (Netflix)

The Prom, as is clear from the title, is about this high school event that forms a major part of several Hollywood romcoms and films about teenagers. The musical comedy is directed by Ryan Murphy and adapted to the screen by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, from their and Matthew Sklar's 2018 Broadway musical of the same name. The film stars Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman in major roles. Streep and Corden play Broadway stars looking for a way to revive their careers, while Jo Ellen Pellman plays a high school student who is prevented from attending prom with her girlfriend.

Torbaaz (Netflix)

Torbaaz is an action thriller directed by Girish Malik. Sanjay Dutt enacts the lead role of an army officer, while Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev play other prominent characters. The film is about child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, who have been trained to believe that killing the enemy is a virtue and glory in afterlife. The story begins in 2007 when the Taliban started using kids as suicide bombers. Sanjay Dutt plays a retired army doctor who is called back to Afghanistan, where he devises a way to save these kids and give them a better life.

I’m Your Woman (Amazon Prime Video)

Fans of Marvelous Mrs Maisel can catch Rachel Brosnahan in a blonde, more modern avatar in I'm Your Woman, a neo-noir crime drama film directed by Julia Hart. The story is of a woman who is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners. She receives help from her husband’s old friends but it’s only a matter of time that they run out of places to hide. Julia Hart has already impressed critics with her mastery in this crime drama, and so has Rachel Brosnahan with her stellar performance.