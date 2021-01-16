Streaming Now: Big Weekend for Bingewatchers with Saif Ali Khan's Tandav and Kajol's Tribhanga

After a slow start to January, OTT platforms have picked up pace over the Sankranti weekend releasing multiple titles to keep subscribers busy. The multi-starrer series Tandav on Amazon Prime Video is already making waves, and courting controversy. Marking yet another Bollywood star’s debut into the digital space, Netflix film Tribhanga stars Kajol in the lead.

The 4th phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with the release of WandaVision on Disney+ Hotstar this week. And after entertaining audiences with their slice of life humour, SonyLiv’s Gullak is back for a second season.

Here’s more on these titles to help you choose.

Tandav (Amazon Prime Video)

The charismatic leader of a premiere political party, Samar Pratap (Saif Ali Khan), feels he’s ready to inherit the chair of PM after his party wins the (Lok Sabha) elections. Samar’s father, the party patriarch and the Prime Minister of the country, Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) is not willing to retire yet. Anuradha, Devki’s close associate (Dimple Kapadia), party senior leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) are few of many other leaders considering themselves fit for the chair. A parallel story plays out with the idealistic campus activist Shiva (Zeeshan Ayub) who becomes an overnight youth icon as he shines at a political event. Shiva wants to bring about the change, sway the youth and overthrow the power pillars. Shiva and Samar’s lives intersect as the national politics meets the campus activism. The dance of politics ensues as a series of events expose the inherent deceit, manipulation, greed, ambition and violence in all the relationships.

Tribhanga (Netflix)

Tracing three generations of women from a dysfunctional family with diverse life choices, Tribhanga is a story of mothers and daughters, their estranged relationship and what binds them together despite the differences. Written and directed by Renuka Shahane, the film stars Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the leading roles. The title is derived from an Indian classical dance pose from Odissi, which is described as imperfect but beautiful quite like the lives of the three women. The film takes an autobiographical route moving across timelines to delve into the lives of the matriarch Nayan, a critically acclaimed Marathi litterateur played by Tanvi Azmi; her daughter Anu, a renowned classical dancer and actress portrayed by Kajol; and granddaughter Masha (Mithila Palkar).

Gullak 2 (SonyLiv)

Rickety walls, inquisitive neighbors, unending hassles yet bountiful limitless dreams; these define the dynamics of The Mishras who struck a chord with the audiences with Gullak season 1. Season 2 is bringing a host of ‘naye kisse’, with a glimpse into the usual ups & downs of this unusual family in bits and pieces that fill their Gullak of golden memories. Narrated from the perspective of the humble piggy bank, the show brings to light anecdotes from daily life weaved into an unconventional style of storytelling. Produced by TVF, Gullak 2 will further explore the imperfect realities and relationships of the Mishra family.

WandaVision (Disney+ Hotstar)

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it shares continuity with the films of the franchise, and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019). WandaVision was produced by Marvel Studios, with Schaeffer serving as head writer and Matt Shakman directing. The series is presented as an homage to past sitcoms, with Wanda and Vision living in a reality that takes them through different decades of television tropes.

Hunter Killer (Lionsgate Play)

Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup threatening to break up the world order. With crew and country on the line, Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop World War III.

We'll be back with more new suggestions from streaming platforms next week.