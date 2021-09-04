Streaming Now: Black Widow Finally Comes to India, Money Heist Part 5 Vol 1 is Out

This weekend is packed with one major release after another. While Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 has dropped on Netflix, the much-awaited Marvel movie Black Widow has also officially found its way to Indian screens. The other exciting Hollywood release on OTT this week is the Camila Cabello starrer Cinderella, presenting director Kay Cannon’s modern take on the fairytale. Among Indian releases, Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl have come together for the film Helmet, highlighting the taboo around condom conversations in public.

Here’s more on the new releases you can catch this week.

Black Widow (Disney+ Hotstar)

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. A blockbuster success internationally, Black Widow sold millions of tickets across the world and the eagerly-awaited movie is now streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar in six languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 (Netflix)

The first two episodes of La Casa de Papel Part 5, Volume 1 have dropped on Netflix, which will be followed by Volume 2 on December 3. The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Cinderella (Amazon Prime Video)

Pop music phenomenon Camila Cabello is making her debut with Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming musical Cinderella. The Amazon Original movie is a modern-day take on the fairytale. It is a story of a rebel, who refuses to be damsel in distress and is ambitious and focussed about making a name for herself in the fashion industry. Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Helmet (ZEE5)

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Morea’s DM Movies, Helmet stars Pranutan Bahl, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. Directed by Satramm Ramani with Screenplay & Dialogues by Rohan Shankar, the film is a quirky depiction of the entrenched taboos and diffidence surrounding the simple act of buying condoms in the nation’s heartland. The film is a hilarious exploration of small-town naivety and offers insight into a milieu where even accessing a birth-control device is wrought with multiple social challenges and psychological hang-ups.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Disney+ Hotstar)

Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping artist Billie Eilish makes her Disney+ debut with Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a cinematic concert experience. Fresh off the heels of her brand new album, Happier than Ever, the Disney+ original will feature an intimate performance of every song in the album’s sequential order – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and co-directed by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.

