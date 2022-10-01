Streaming Now: Blonde, Karm Yuddh and Plan A Plan B To Keep You Entertained During Navratri

The Marilyn Monroe biopic, starring Ana de Armas in the lead role as the Hollywood icon, has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it dropped on Netflix. The film had earlier garnered praise at the Venice Film Festival, and now you can see what the hype is all about sitting at home. Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia starred rom com Plan A Plan B has also dropped on Netflix, featuring them as people with opposite beliefs who fall in love.

If you are looking for a new web series to watch this week, check out Karm Yuddh on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Khattar, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, etc. Here are more details on this week’s new releases on OTT.

Blonde (Netflix)

Blonde is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name and loosely recreates the many heartbreaks and tragedies of Marilyn Monroe’s life and career, from her abusive mother to various sexual assaults in Hollywood. It is a portrayal of the incessant turmoil of Marilyn Monroe’s life in and beyond the Hollywood spotlight. Ana de Armas’ performance has received universal acclaim; and the film got a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Plan A Plan B (Netflix)

What happens when the woman who makes couples match, falls for the man who handles their divorces? Can opposites attract? Netflix brings us a fun filled ride with Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia with their romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. With marriages, divorces, swipe rights and everything in between, this rom-com is here to give you all the feels. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila, Plan A Plan B is produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Karm Yuddh (Disney+ Hotstar)

In a war of blood against blood, who wins and at what cost? Based in the city of Kolkata, the family drama revolves around the power-hungry lives of the Roys, who have dominated the economic horizon of the city for decades. It captures the quest for control over the flourishing Roy Group of Industries. Directed by Ravi Adhikari, the show brings before viewers a vengeful family feud in which ambition and greed run fatally deep. The Hotstar Specials features an ensemble cast that includes Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Khattar, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Ankit Bisht, Pranay Pachauri, Soundarya Sharma, Chandan Sanyal among others. Hotstar Specials’ Karm Yuddh marks the first association of Shri Adhikari Brothers and Disney+ Hotstar.

Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga (Amazon Prime Video)

Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga is about a married couple, Gurmel and Beant, who have grown romantically apart after the birth of their son five years ago. Gurmel, who is feeling the absence of romance more than his wife, seeks relationships outside his marriage by creating fake identity on social media to chat with other women. Meanwhile, his wife is also doing the same, to get her husband’s attention back to her. Will this marriage last after they know each other’s truth? After winning audiences hearts in theaters, this hit Punjabi rom-com starring Gippy Grewal, Karamjit Anmol, and Raj Dhaliwal in the lead roles premiered on 30th September on Prime Video.

The Graham Norton Show Season 30 (Lionsgate Play)

Known for getting his guests soused and silly for his eponymous chat show, Graham Norton, returns to the screen with the 30th season of the blockbuster show. With a hefty dose of classic British humor, inside gossip, and some tea being spilled, the longest-running chat show is a master class in celebrity pairings and the big red chair high jinks. The show is all set to premiere in India on October 1st, exclusively on Lionsgate Play – with weekly drops, fans are set to experience the new season with double the entertainment.

