Streaming Now: Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan I Now on OTT, Harry Styles' My Policeman Releases

Two major theatrical releases of the year – Brahmastra and Ponniyin Selvan: I – are having their digital premieres today. Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva – starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt – is a visual spectacle. If you haven’t had the chance to witness it on the big screen, or want to watch it again, here’s your chance. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I got a grand release in theatres over a month ago, and is now premiering digitally.

Harry Styles starrer film My Policeman releases today. Set in the 1950s, the film is the story of two men in love and dealing with societal stigma in their own ways. Here are more details on this week’s OTT releases.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (Disney+ Hotstar)

This year’s biggest blockbuster – Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva – starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is out now on OTT. If you have watched the VFX-rich film in theatres already, here’s a second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The magnum opus is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars some of the finest actors across the Indian film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Ponniyin Selvan: I (Amazon Prime Video)

Ponniyin Selvan: I amassed massive popularity when it was released in theatres. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar and Parthiban in key roles. The magnum opus historical drama is based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy which takes place in the 10th Century Thanjavur. Considered by many to be the greatest novel ever written in Tamil literature, it was first published as a series in the Kalki, a Tamil language magazine. The film adaptation of the masterpiece which has been helmed by the incredible Mani Ratnam is also enjoying great success. The sprawling, spectacularly mounted film has been reviewed as an ambitious, near-flawless adaptation of this much-loved literary work.

My Policeman (Amazon Prime Video)

My Policeman sees pop icon Harry Styles donning the policeman’s uniform for the first time in his acting career. Having premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and toured the London Film Festival among others, the film has already been the center of multiple conversations for its phenomenal starcast and impeccable acting. The film narrates the story of Tom, a policeman in 1950s Britain, who falls in love with a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin/ Gina McKee) on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator (David Dawson/ Rupert Everett), in spite of homosexuality being illegal in that era.

The Ghost (Netflix)

The Nagarjuna-starring film is now streaming on OTT after failing to create much buzz at the box office. The action thriller dropped On Netflix on November 2. The Telugu film is written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film stars Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan while Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar play supporting roles. The Ghost was released worldwide in cinemas on 5 October 2022 and received mixed reviews from critics with praise towards the cast performances, cinematography and action sequences.

Minx (Lionsgate Play)

For the lovers of some meaningful drama with a touch of comedy, Minx created by Ellen Rapoport and starring Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, and Michael Angarano, is set in the 1970s when a young feminist from Los Angeles joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first women’s erotic magazine. Through this unlikely alliance, the characters discover how meaningful relationships blossom in the oddest places.

