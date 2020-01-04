Streaming Now: Bram Stoker's Dracula Gets a New Take From Creators of Sherlock

While most streaming platforms still seem to be in the holiday mood with interesting titles coming up later in the month, Netflix is already in business mode with the start of the New Year. The streaming giant has a bunch of new shows and follow-up seasons of many existing ones streaming this week.

Lovers of the legend of the Dracula can watch a new take on it from the creators of the much-loved series Sherlock. Netflix original series Messiah, and a docuseries on cheerleading are also available for streaming. Here are our recommendations for the week.

Last Man Standing, Season 8 (Hotstar Premium)

Entering its eighth season, Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. The current season sees Mike and his wife Vanessa dealing with empty nest syndrome as all their daughters have moved out of their house. The eighth season is a continuation of a plot which first debuted in 2011. Set in Denver, Colorado, the series shows Mike use his job as marketing director of Outdoor Man and his vlogs to promote his store’s products and vent out his opinions and everything else that is going on in his life.

LAST MAN STANDING Season 8 Official Teaser Trailer (HD) Tim Allen https://t.co/HjNiK1E9ku via @YouTube — Mr.Poulpe (@poulpebulle) November 23, 2019

Messiah (Netflix)

Created by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief), directed by James McTeigue (V for Vendetta) and Kate Woods (Rectify), and executive produced by Petroni, McTeigue, Andrew Deane (The Double), Mark Burnett and Roma Downey (The Bible Series, Ben Hur), the Netflix original series Messiah is a provocative and suspenseful thriller that explores the power of influence and belief in the social media age. The series pivots around the question whether Al-Masih, played by Tunisian-Belgian actor Mehdi Dehbi, is really the second coming of Jesus. CIA case officer Eva Geller, played by Michelle Monaghan, is focused on tracking down this mysterious man, believing that he could incite a war in the Middle East.

The question remains, whether or not this is just some charade. 1.1.2020. pic.twitter.com/rla3WfwUSa — MESSIAH (@MessiahNetflix) December 27, 2019

Dracula, Season 1 (Netflix)

This new take on Bram Stoker's Dracula comes from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. The series was broadcast and released on BBC One and Netflix, and consists of three episodes. Claes Bang stars as the titular character. This series follows Dracula from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing's descendants and beyond. According to Netflix’s description, "The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes — and bring his vulnerability into the light.”

My neckMy batMy undead king is back#Dracula is streaming now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/E1k3pq11F2 — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 4, 2020

Anne with an E, Season 3 (Netflix)

This reimagining of Lucy Maude Montgomery's 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables is a coming-of-age story about a young orphan who is seeking love, acceptance and her place in the world. Amybeth McNulty stars as Anne, a 13-year-old who has endured an abusive childhood in orphanages and the homes of strangers. Season 3 is the final one in the series which follows the ebullient orphan Anne as she charms her way into your heart. In this final round, Anne will search out her lineage, which takes her back to the orphanage she grew up in.

Cheer, Season 1 (Netflix)

This docuseries is about the top cheerleading college in the US. Cheer is all about the guts, blood, and broken ankles of the incredibly physical sport, showing off the intensity that goes into making the Navarro College Cheerleading squad, which has won 14 national championships since 2000 despite being a junior college in a tiny Texas town. If you're into slow-mo replay of human pyramids falling down and sub-100-pound girls getting concussions after getting kicked in the face - or are into some inspiring stories about people who found their way through cheerleading - this is for you.

