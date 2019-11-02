Streaming Now: Catch Drive on Netflix, Go on a Joyride with Chhichhore on Hotstar

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput's film Drive, a pacy whodunit involving heists and car chases on smooth highways, has released on Netflix. The film did not have a theatrical release, so Netflix is the only place you can catch it.

On the other hand, Sushant's most recent theatrical release, Chhichhore, a hilarious take on campus life with a very serious message, is now available on Hotstar. The film earned good reviews, and is definitely worth a watch if you have missed it in theatres.

Here are more titles you can begin your November binge watch with.

The King (Netflix)

This historical drama film is based on several plays from William Shakespeare's Henriad. It is directed by David Michôd and written by Michôd and Joel Edgerton. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V, with Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson, and Ben Mendelsohn. Netflix's description of the film says, "Wayward Prince Hal must turn from carouser to warrior king as he faces hostilities from inside and outside the castle walls in the battle for England.” The King has its world premiere at the Venice film Festival.

Timothée Chalamet, your throne awaits. All hail The King! Streaming on Netflix 1 Nov. pic.twitter.com/KZF8gbtnuA — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 24, 2019

His Dark Materials (Hotstar)

Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, His Dark Materials follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

Now is the time to choose a side. Starring @DafneKeen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and @Lin_Manuel, #HisDarkMaterials premieres Monday, November 4 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/1IqNMR3aiK — His Dark Materials (@daemonsanddust) October 3, 2019

The Blacklist Season 7 (Netflix)

This crime thriller television series is about Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a former US Navy officer turned high-profile criminal, who voluntarily surrenders to the FBI after eluding capture for decades. He tells the FBI that he has a list of the most dangerous criminals in the world that he has compiled over the years and is willing to inform on their operations in exchange for immunity from prosecution. However, he insists on working exclusively with a rookie FBI profiler by the name of Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). The series also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold and Harry Lennix.

You know this team loves a good challenge.Stream the latest #TheBlacklist anytime. https://t.co/RbxhDKSaA2 pic.twitter.com/Ijjxp2WTgV — The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) October 19, 2019

Chhichhore (Hotstar)

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie sees Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead and features Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey and Saanand Verma in pivotal roles. Chhichhore managed to impress both audiences and critics, raking in over 150 crore at the box office. Revisiting his time from the film, Sushant said, "For me, Chhichhore was like reliving my campus life but with a new gang! The youthful, nostalgic and the lively theme of the movie while tackling a serious topic is what has got us wide appreciation."

Drive (Netflix)

This straight-to-digital film from Dharma Productions follows a gang of crooks who operate out of a warehouse in New Delhi. Their leader, Jacqueline Fernandez, a racer, wants to rob the Presidential Palace off its valuables. Comes Sushant Singh Rajput and the crew of four try and execute the robbery. Moles, security lapses, worrying cops, outsmarting criminals and chases, all are part of Drive's slick, two hour run-time. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Drive also stars Boman Irani and Pankaj Tripathi.

We will be back with more watchlist recommendations from OTT platforms next week.

