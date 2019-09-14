Streaming Now: Catch Kalki Koechlin in Horror Series Bhram, The Office is Back with Season 2

The Indian adaptation of the international web series The Office is getting a second season, with new additions to its cast. The first season of this comedy series, streaming on Hotstar, received a decent response, and the makers promise to up the fun quotient in season 2.

There are Indian and French horror series to choose from this week. Kalki Koechlin's Bhram, on ZEE5, and Netflix's Marianne hope to scare the bejeezus out of you. Read on for our list of recommendations from content streaming this week.

The Office Season 2 (Hotstar)

After spreading laughs with its first season, Hotstar Specials is back with The Office Season 2. There are new staff members this season, including comedienne Mallika Dua as its latest employee. The 15-episode mockumentary where typical office characters find themselves in atypical situations is back with more hilariously awkward moments and unexpected relationships. Set in Faridabad, the show chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations. The Office Season 2 is directed by Rohan Sippy and Bumpy.

Super 30 (Hotstar)

Hrithik Roshan's latest film, that got him both critical and commercial success, will be available to stream on Hotstar this week. Catch him bring to the big screen the life story of maths genius Anand Kumar, going through several hardships to ensure the less privileged students in Bihar get a fair chance at cracking the IIT entrance exam. The role is nothing like anything you've seen Hrithik do before. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

Undone Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Undone, the new half-hour original programme from creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (both of whom work on Netflix's BoJack Horseman), is the first serialized TV show made with rotoscope animation. Rotoscoping is a process where artists trace over images that have already been captured. Together, the animation and the writing compliment each other to form a unique new form of television. It explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma. After getting into a near fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father’s death.

Bhram (ZEE5)

Kalki Koechlin is starring in a new horror movie on ZEE5, called Bhram. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the story revolves around a female novelist who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and goes through many eccentric emotions while pursuing a story. The series, set in Shimla, also has an eclectic cast comprising Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan, Omkar Kapoor among others.

Marianne Season 1 (Netflix)

If you are in the mood for more horror, catch Marianne on Netflix. The French horror series is about a novelist named Emma, who, after taking a break from writing, discovered the demon from her book exists in the real world. The eerie and malevolent spirit, Marianne, draws her back to her hometown and insists she keeps writing. The eight-episode season one officially landed on Netflix on Friday the 13th.

