Streaming Now: Catch Karan Kundrra in Casanova Mode in Web Series It Happened in Calcutta

After releasing To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You around Valentine's Day, Netflix is ending February on another romantic note. The streaming giant released All the Bright Places on February 28. Starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith, All the Bright Places provides a refreshing take on mental illness and its impact on relationships.

Karan Kundrra is headlining a new web show on ZEE5 and Altbalaji, set in '60s and '70s Calcutta. The love saga revolves around Kusum, an aspiring doctor, who falls in love with Ronobir, a womaniser, who breaks her heart.

It Happened in Calcutta (ZEE5 and ALTBalaji)



Karan Kundrra plays the character of Ronobir, a student of Calcutta Medical College and a handsome Casanova. No only he is brilliant with his academic record but also has girls drooling all over him. The show is all set to give you an interesting take on romance and relationships set in the City of Joy during the '60s and '70s. This epic love saga begins at a time when retro was the look and brain drain rampant in the country, moving into the period when country was battling war and cholera.

All the Bright Places (Netflix)



All the Bright Places is a 2020 American romantic drama film, directed by Brett Haley, from a screenplay by Jennifer Niven and Liz Hannah, based upon the novel of the same name by Niven. Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

Forrest Gump (Netflix)



Before Aamir Khan comes out with the desi version of Forrest Gump, here's your chance to refresh your memory of the Tom Hanks original. The magical realism comedy-drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth is based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century United States.

Troy (Netflix)



This one is a personal favourite. I can never get enough of Troy. And since I do not subscribe to cable TV anymore, I am glad this film is now available some clicks away. This 2004 epic historical war drama film is directed by Wolfgang Petersen and written by David Benioff, better known now as one of the creators of Game of Thrones. The film features an ensemble cast led by Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, and Orlando Bloom. It is loosely based on Homer's Iliad in its narration of the decade-long Trojan War. What better than watching Brad Pitt and Erica Bana go head-to-head as Achilles and Hector?

Pet Sematary (Amazon Prime Video)



This 1989 supernatural horror film is an adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 novel of the same name. The plot follows Dr Louis Creed and his family, who lose their pet cat in an accident and bury it in a nearby cemetery. However, this unleashes a darkness that soon haunts the Creeds in terrifying ways.

