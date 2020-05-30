Streaming Now: Crime Thrillers Kaali 2 and Raktanchal Out, Get Ready to Keep Up with the Kardashians

With theatres shut and no certainty as to when they'll reopen, streaming platforms are enjoying increased viewership as well as more cinema titles being available to them. The first of the many movies heading to digital for lack of options, Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal, dropped this Friday.

OTT platforms have also kept up their supply of original web series. ZEE5 has released the second season of their crime drama Kaali this week. MX player’s crime thriller Raktanchal has launched as well. Here are our recommendations for the week.

Kaali 2 (ZEE5)



After playing a single mother going all out to save her son, Paoli Dam is back in the crime thriller Kaali 2. The bilingual drama also stars Vidya Malvade, Abhishek Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Rahul Banerjee. Kaali 2 takes forward the protagonists's journey and exposes the underbelly of Kolkata with newer drug kingpins. While the first season was a rollercoaster ride and ended on a cliffhanger, Kaali 2 takes the story forward.

Ponmagal Vandhal (Amazon Prime Video)



Ponmagal Vandhal is a Tamil legal drama film written and directed by JJ Fredrick in his debut, and produced by Jyothika and Suriya. The film stars Jyothika leading an ensemble cast including R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen. Jyothika plays a debutant lawyer, Venba, in Ooty in a 2004 case of a series of child rapes and murders in the Nilgiris which is reopened 15 years after. The film was supposed to release in theatres on March 27, but had to take the digital route due to the lockdown.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Netflix)



Netflix will drop the first two seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on June 1, taking us back to the early days of sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner. The series began in 2007, eight years before Caitlyn Jenner's famous 'Call me Caitlyn' cover of Vanity Fair magazine, and seven years before Kim married Kanye West. The family’s antics instantly proved to be TV gold, and made the Kardashians the most talked about family in the world. The show also inspired many TV series in the same genre.

Raktanchal (MX Player)



Raktanchal takes you to the badlands of eastern Uttar Pradesh in a plot that seems to borrow from Hindi films of '80s and '90s. It has all the ingredients - a wronged man who takes the path of crime to take revenge, a powerful adversary and the unholy nexus of crime, politics and power. The 9-episode series is directed by Ritam Shrivastav, and stars Nikitin Dheer (Chennai Express), Kranti Prakash Jha (M.S. Dhoni: An Untold Story fame), Vikram Kochhar, Pramod Pathak, Chitranjan Tripathi, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty, Basu Soni and Krishna Bisht in pivotal roles.

Jojo Rabbit (Disney+Hotstar)



Acclaimed writer-director Taika Waititi brings his signature humour and pathos to Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Cast includes Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson. At the 92nd Academy Awards, the film received six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Johansson, winning Best Adapted Screenplay.

