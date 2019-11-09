Streaming Now: Dhruv and Kavya's Love Story Takes New Turns on Netflix's Little Things 3

Up for some light-hearted binge-watching this week? The third season of Little Things, the love story of a young urban couple in Mumbai dealing with very relatable and real problems in day-to-day life, is back. Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar return in the lead for a third time to show us the next stage in Dhruv and Kavya's life.

Besides this, you have Hasan Minhaj back with his Patriot Act for the fifth time, a moving documentary on China’s one-child policy and a new comedy drama on ZEE5 this week.

Little Things Season 3 (Netflix)

In Season 2, we saw Dhruv and Kavya navigate their lives in their little world of cohabitation - the ups and downs of their careers, personal lows and triumphs, everything. This time, they're dealing with the woes that come with being in a long-distance relationship. Dhruv has to move to Bangalore for a six month gig as a research assistant, and Kavya struggles with loneliness in Mumbai. Written by Dhruv Sehgal and directed by Sumit Aroraa and Ruchir Arun, Little Things 3 dropped on Netflix on Saturday.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 (Netflix)

The comedy web television talk show hosted by Hasan Minhaj is back with its 5th season. In the past four seasons, the show has won an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards. Netflix first started releasing Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj back in October 2018 and has since become one of Netflix's best talk shows. Netflix has released five volumes, making it technically the longest-running talk show on the streaming platform in terms of the number of seasons.

We are covering a lot of ground with our last episodes of @patriotact for the year. See you Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uFihzxVS00 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) November 8, 2019

Maradona in Mexico (Netflix)

This one is for soccer fans, and fans of the Argentinian legend Maradona. Hot off the heels of his HBO documentary, which released earlier this year, the World Cup-winning football star is appearing in a new Netflix docuseries about his time coaching the Dorados. The Dorados are a football club in Culiacán, Mexico, right in the heart of Sinaloa Cartel territory — an international crime syndicate. Maradona coached the team from September 2018 until June earlier this year, after which he stepped down due to health reasons.

One Child Nation (Amazon Prime Video)

This is a powerful documentary film directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang about the fallout of China's one-child policy that lasted from 1979 to 2015. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2019. It received positive reviews from critics, and was nominated for the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Documentary. The Hollywood Reporter called the film "a valuable record and a sober but frightening illustration of the dark side of this government-controlled experiment".

"Powerful" - The Hollywood Reporter"Harrowing" - Los Angeles Times"Essential" - The New York TimesWatch the trailer for #OneChildNation, winner of the Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize - Documentary. From directors Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang. In select theaters August 9. pic.twitter.com/xJ8EPEuBok — One Child Nation (@OneChildNation) May 31, 2019

Love Sleep Repeat (ZEE5)

Adapted from Anmol Rana's best-selling novel 7 Days Without You, this ZEE5 Original drama has been helmed by Dolly Ki Doli director Abhishek Dogra. In seven days, seven different girls come into the protagonist’s life and teach him a lesson sorely needed. Anshuman Malhotra, Priyal Gor, Raima Sen, Priya Banerjee, Lamborghini girl Harshadaa Vijay, Teena Singh and Puneesh Sharma feature in the series. The seven episode comedy drama series is streaming on ZEE5.

