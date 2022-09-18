Streaming Now: Diljit Dosanjh in Jogi, Tisca Chopra Starrer Dahan and More This Week

Diljit Dosanjh is not only a talented singer, but a seasoned actor, too. Going against his fun persona on social media, the singer-actor has taken on a rather serious role his new film Jogi, which is based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Disney+ Hotstar’s new supernatural thriller series, Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya starring Tisca Chopra as an IAS officer, is a dark tale of myths and superstition.

Naomi Watts has acted in and executive produced Goodnight Mommy, releasing straight on OTT. The psychological thriller is unlike anything that you’d expect it to be.

Here are more details on the new releases on OTT this week.

Jogi (Netflix)

The film starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead is set in Delhi in 1984. The film unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity. Jogi is a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends. Jogi is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Dahan- Raakan ka Rahasya (Disney+ Hotstar)

Shilaspura, like Rajasthan’s thousands of middle-of-nowhere villages, is stuck in the past. Here, dark tales about a fabled temple have long kept people and development away. However, the modern world comes knocking at its door, when a mining corporation plans to set up a township to exploit a rare earth metal deposit below its revered temple. But for a town riddled with endless mysterious disappearances, unexpected possessions, and baffling suicides, locals staunchly believe in a myth that says that any threat to the temple will spell doom. Unfazed by the dark tales surrounding Shilaspura, an IAS officer sets out to redeem her career by resolving a conflict between a mining corporation and the local populace, led by the head of the temple. Burdened by explosive secrets, she has her fears to face, but that does not stop her from raging a war with a sacred Order. Can her quest to uncover the truth redeem Shilaspura’s fate and her life? Cast includes Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan.

Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Prime Video)

When twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at their mother’s (Naomi Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages — the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery — they immediately sense that something doesn’t add up. She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing they gave her — things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior grows increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys’ minds: The sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze, who’s making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn’t their mother at all.

Attention Please (Netflix)

An aspiring screenwriter becomes the butt of jokes after failing to make it in the film industry even after five years. His roommates call him talentless and his stories unoriginal. During an evening, as they sit around to listen to a series of his stories over a few drinks, things take a disturbing turn – unleashing all the pent-up frustration that he has been harbouring for long.

I Used to Be Famous (Netflix)

The Netflix original is the tale of a former boy band member who finds unexpected friendship with an autistic drummer. After opening with Vince (Ed Skrein) during his boy band days as Vinnie D in Stereo Dream, I Used to Be Famous jumps forward two decades and Vince can’t even get a gig in local pubs in Peckham. While busking on a bench though, he meets Stevie (impressive newcomer Leo Long) who immediately strikes up a rhythm with Vince.

