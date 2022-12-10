Streaming Now: Doctor G, Yashoda Premiere on OTT, Blurr, CAT and Faadu Release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film Yashoda released in theatres some time ago. It has been receiving positive response from the audience. It has released on OTT this week. So has Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G, which had released in theatres in October. The comedy featuring Ayushmann as a medical student has received good reviews.

News releases on OTT this week includes Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr, Randeep Hooda’s new series CAT and Faadu, starring Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher. Here are more details on the new releases this week.

Yashoda (Amazon Prime Video)

It’s a Telugu action thriller film written and directed by Hari–Harish. It stars Samantha in the titular role alongside Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma. The film narrates the story of a woman Yashoda (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), who agrees to join a surrogate program out of desperation to find her missing sister. Things start to go haywire when certain revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light. You can stream Yashoda on Prime Video in Telugu, with Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam dubs.

CAT (Netlfix)

This 8-episode series is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The crime drama is set against the backdrop of the drug situation in Punjab. CAT, in Punjab, refers to infiltrators planted by the police in rebel groups during the height of separatist insurgency in the state, decades ago. This show is the story of one such retired Cat-Gurnaam Singh (Randeep Hooda), who has left that world behind. But now, to save his brother from a tricky situation, he must re-enter that dark place.

Doctor G (Netflix)

This is a comedy drama directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and stars Ayushmann Khurrana Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The film follows the struggles of a male doctor who is interested in orthopaedics but instead becomes a gynaecologist. Ayushmann is training to be a doctor and is the only male doctor in the gynaecology department. He is struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is a man in a woman’s domain. Doctor G was released theatrically on 14 October 2022 and received positive reviews from critics.

Blurr (ZEE5)

The horror thriller film directed by Ajay Bahl stars Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in the leading roles.

This is Taapsee Pannu’s first project as a producer. The film is the official Hindi remake of spanish film Julia’s Eyes. The story of Blurr revolves around Gayatri (Taapsee) who faces two massive turns in life — the death of her twin sister and her eyesight weakening with every passing day. It is initially believed that her sister Gautami (played by Taapsee) took her own life since she also lost her eyesight, Gayatri smells something fishy and takes off on a journey to discover the truth.

Faadu (SonyLIV)

Faadu - A Love Story is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, starring Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher as Abhay and Manjiri. It is about a man desperate to change the life he was born into and gambles with it out of overconfidence and desperation. He meets a woman in college who finds poetry in the most abject of situations. Together, they try to find their happily ever after, which is constantly challenged by grim reality. They are fairly opposite in their nature. Manjiri accepts reality while Abhay wants to change it quickly.

