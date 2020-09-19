Streaming Now: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to The Devil All The Time, Exciting Titles on OTT This Week

After Lipstick Under My Burkha, director Alankrita Shrivastava is back with another gender role questioning film in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. If you are fed up of the bevy of thrillers Indian OTT platforms are constantly serving, you might want to take a look at the lives of these two cousins as they go about fulfilling their desires and fighting the society in their own way.

Unfortunately, there is no way to escape thrillers completely. So the rest of the new titles in our list are all in that genre – right from Netflix’s The Devil All The Time to Erosl Now’s Halahal. The former has been winning rave reviews, while the latter is all set to impress audiences with its real life inspired narrative.

Take a look:

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Netflix)

Continuing to question gender roles and societal norms, Alankrita Shrivastava has directed Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with the desire of middle class women in focus. Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar play cousins from a small town who migrate to NCR. While Konkona is dealing with an emotion-less marriage, Bhumi’s character is trying her best to lead a better life and be financially independent. The film opens up conversations around women's sexual needs and desires and is a commentary on moral policing, sexuality, gender biases and stereotyping. Vikrant Massey and Aamir Bashir are in supporting roles and Dolly and Kitty shine in the film.

The Devil All The Time (Netflix)

This dark thriller The Devil All the Time based on the Donald Ray Pollock novel of the same name. The film boasts some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in a huge ensemble cast – with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan among the highlights. The psychological drama has won praise from critics for its incredibly dark nature and is helmed by writer-director Antonio Campos. The film is set in post-World War II Ohio, and follows a range of characters each reacting to the damages and disturbances they faced during the war.

London Confidential (ZEE5)

ZEE5 continues to keep up a steady stream of thrillers. It’s latest offering is London Confidential, a spy-thriller starring Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli, Pravesh Rana and Kulraj Randhawa. The plot revolves around the brutal killings of Indian agents in the backdrop of a pandemic. While one is getting over, there is a rumour of another one. Mouni plays an undercover officer, who is trying to find a mole in her team, while solving the mystery around the new threat. She is supported by Purab Kohli, who plays Arjun, the undercover agent running a grocery store. Pravesh Rana of Bigg Boss plays Azad, an Indian embassy staffer with a troubled married life.

Dark Waters (SonyLiv)

Inspired by a shocking but true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything – his future, his family, and his own life. The film also features Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins in lead roles. The legal thriller film is directed by Todd Haynes and written by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan. It dramatizes Robert Bilott's case against the chemical manufacturing corporation DuPont after they contaminated a town with unregulated chemicals.

Halahal (SonyLiv)

Produced by Zeishan Quadri, Halahal is a thriller is said to be set against the Vyapam scam backdrop. Directed by Randhee Jha of Raman Raghav 2.0 and Ugly fame, its stars Barun Sobti, Vijay Shrivastav and Anuradha Mukherjee. Sachin Khedekar will also been in the prominent role in the movie. After surprising the audience with his performance in 'Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side,' Barun is back again in this fictionalised crime story inspired by true events. Halahal will stream on Eros Now from September 21.

Stay tuned for new title suggestions coming up next week.