Streaming Now: Drake's Euphoria has Teenagers Struggling with Sex, Drugs and Social Media

Rapper Drake is producing a web series called Euphoria, starring singer-actress Zendaya, a former Disney Star. It's a show that deals with addiction, sexuality, porn, body-shaming, drugs, sexual assault, toxic masculinity, self-harm and pretty much every other issue that a teenager could possibly be plagued with. Euphoria's main focus is the post-rehab journey of Rue (Zendaya), an anxiety-ridden 17-year-old returning to school with a dark cloud hovering over her head.

Jett Season 1 (Hotstar)

Created by Sebastian Gutierrez, this series stars Carla Gugino as Daisy 'Jett' Kowalski, a master thief recently out of prison, hoping to live the quiet life with daughter Alice (Violet McGraw) and Maria (Elena Anaya), a mysterious companion whom everyone mistakenly assumes is her housekeeper. But Jett keeps drawing the attention of criminals who enjoy both her services and her company.

Mr Iglesias (Netflix)

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias stars as a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being "counseled out" by a bully bureaucrat assistant principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. Iglesias has a great relationship with Netflix having previously had 2 Original Stand-Up specials with the streaming service.

Euphoria Season 1 (Hotstar)

Euphoria, produced by rapper Drake, is an adaptation of an Israeli show with the same name about the lives of a group of high school students. But they're not regular high school students. Their story lines are about sex, drugs, and social media, and traumatic experiences. Zendaya is the lead of this HBO show which also stars Maude Apatow from Girls, Sydney Sweeney from Sharp Objects, and Jacob Elordi from The Kissing Booth.

Too Old to Die Young (Amazon Prime Video)

Danish auteur Nicolas Winding Refn brings his set of interests to the small screen with this ten-episode drama that has kicked up a minor storm over whether it is indeed a television series or, as Refn calls it, a very long, serialized movie. The series follows Martin Jones as a detective-turned-vigilante-killer who lives in a post-moral universe in Los Angeles, spending days grimacing through the world of the living and carrying out brutal revenge killings during off hours, said Variety.

Wonder Menon (Amazon Prime Video)

Comedian and former VJ Anu Menon brings her A-game with the stand-Up special Wonder Menon, her hour-long stand-up show where she touches upon the absurdity of life, her Gujju husband, her Malayali parents, the mayhem of marriage, motherhood and her traumatic travels, through the lens of unapologetic humour.

