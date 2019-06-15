Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Streaming Now: Drake's Euphoria has Teenagers Struggling with Sex, Drugs and Social Media

Funnyman Gabriel Iglesias is starring in his own show on Netflix, and comedian Anu Menon is bringing her A-game to an hour-long stand-up special on Amazon Prime Video.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay | News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Streaming Now: Drake's Euphoria has Teenagers Struggling with Sex, Drugs and Social Media
Funnyman Gabriel Iglesias is starring in his own show on Netflix, and comedian Anu Menon is bringing her A-game to an hour-long stand-up special on Amazon Prime Video.
Loading...

Rapper Drake is producing a web series called Euphoria, starring singer-actress Zendaya, a former Disney Star. It's a show that deals with addiction, sexuality, porn, body-shaming, drugs, sexual assault, toxic masculinity, self-harm and pretty much every other issue that a teenager could possibly be plagued with. Euphoria's main focus is the post-rehab journey of Rue (Zendaya), an anxiety-ridden 17-year-old returning to school with a dark cloud hovering over her head.

Here are some more titles that are dropping this week on OTT platforms.

Jett Season 1 (Hotstar)

Jett Season 1

Created by Sebastian Gutierrez, this series stars Carla Gugino as Daisy 'Jett' Kowalski, a master thief recently out of prison, hoping to live the quiet life with daughter Alice (Violet McGraw) and Maria (Elena Anaya), a mysterious companion whom everyone mistakenly assumes is her housekeeper. But Jett keeps drawing the attention of criminals who enjoy both her services and her company.

Mr Iglesias (Netflix)

Mr Iglesias

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias stars as a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being "counseled out" by a bully bureaucrat assistant principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. Iglesias has a great relationship with Netflix having previously had 2 Original Stand-Up specials with the streaming service.

Euphoria Season 1 (Hotstar)

Zendaya Euphoria1

Euphoria, produced by rapper Drake, is an adaptation of an Israeli show with the same name about the lives of a group of high school students. But they're not regular high school students. Their story lines are about sex, drugs, and social media, and traumatic experiences. Zendaya is the lead of this HBO show which also stars Maude Apatow from Girls, Sydney Sweeney from Sharp Objects, and Jacob Elordi from The Kissing Booth.

Too Old to Die Young (Amazon Prime Video)

Too Old to Die Young

Danish auteur Nicolas Winding Refn brings his set of interests to the small screen with this ten-episode drama that has kicked up a minor storm over whether it is indeed a television series or, as Refn calls it, a very long, serialized movie. The series follows Martin Jones as a detective-turned-vigilante-killer who lives in a post-moral universe in Los Angeles, spending days grimacing through the world of the living and carrying out brutal revenge killings during off hours, said Variety.

Wonder Menon (Amazon Prime Video)

Anu Menon

Comedian and former VJ Anu Menon brings her A-game with the stand-Up special Wonder Menon, her hour-long stand-up show where she touches upon the absurdity of life, her Gujju husband, her Malayali parents, the mayhem of marriage, motherhood and her traumatic travels, through the lens of unapologetic humour.

We will be back next week with more suggestions for your watchlist.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram