Streaming Now: Escaype Live and Panchayat S2 Among New Web Series, RRR and Acharya Release Digitally

Big theatrical releases are now hitting the streaming platforms sooner than before giving you a chance to watch them at home in case you couldn’t make time to go to a cinema. RRR and Acharya, two of the biggest south releases of recent times, are both available on digital platforms from this week. Among web series, the second season of Jeetendra Kumar’s Panchayat is out now on Amazon Prime Video. Disney+ Hotstar has released their new multi-starrer show, Escaype Live, in a relatable story about a bunch of content creators.

Here are the new titles on OTT platforms you should check out this week.

Escaype Live (Disney+ Hotstar)

Escaype Live is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, that is likely to seem very true and real. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal – to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country called Escaype Live. Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasises the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. The supremely talented cast, include Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D’Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

Panchayat Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Following a stupendous first season, the second instalment of Panchayat delves deeper into the life at Phulera and the new challenges it brings for Abhishek, the engineer turned Panchayat secretary. Panchayat Season 2 stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav in the lead and will have a global premiere on Prime Video on 20 May in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Acharya (Amazon Prime Video)

Acharya is a socio-political actioner, revolving around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple funds and donations. The Telugu action drama brings the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan onscreen for the first time; it also starsPooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jishu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Acharya will stream on Prime Video starting 20 May.

RRR (ZEE5 and BookMyShow Stream)

The blockbuster movie RRR is now available on ZEE5 and Bookmyshow Stream. It is available in multiple regional languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam – with English subtitles across the globe in TVOD on ZEE5. RRR (Hindi) has made its digital premiere exclusively on BookMyShow Stream, the transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platform from the house of BookMyShow. RRR (Hindi) is available in both ‘rent’ and ‘buy’ options starting Rs 349. RRR (Hindi) is exclusively available on BookMyShow Stream from May 20th for a limited period, following which the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer will be available across all its languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) for cinephiles to stream on the platform from June 2nd. RRR- Rise Roar Revolt is based on the journey of two legendary revolutionaries depicting fire and water far away from homeland. The superlative performance by Young Tiger Jr NTR and Mega Star Ram Charan has captivated audiences’ minds across geographies making it a landmark movie in Indian film industry.

12th Man (Disney+ Hotstar)

12th Man is a Malayalam-language Mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, with a screenplay by KR Krishna Kumar and based on a story by Sunir Khetarpal. The film stars Mohanlal, with Unni Mukundan, Sshivada, Anusree, Anu Sithara, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Aditi Ravi, Priyanka Nair, Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan, and Chandhunadh.

