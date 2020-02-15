Streaming Now: Explore Modern Love with MX Player's Pawan and Pooja, ZEE5's Shukranu will Make You Laugh

The Valentine's mood has carried into the weekend and the day saw a number of love stories being released on streaming platforms. Netflix went back in time to explore three relationships from 1989 in the romantic comedy Taj Mahal 1989. Watch it to take a look at how love stories used to unfold in a pre-mobile phone era.

MX player's new show Pawan and Pooja is also exploring three relationships, but with common names. It is an attempt at understanding modern love and how it is not all about hearts and flowers. Here are our recommendations for this week, including some non-mushy titles as well.

Pawan and Pooja (MX Player)

The very thought of the person you love will bring a smile to your face, butterflies in your stomach and instant longing to be close to them. But is that all it is? A happy emotion? Instead of being unconditional, unbreakable and unquestionable – sometimes, love fails only to be reborn again, it breaks bonds to forge new ones and it destroys lives but still brings hope. This relationship drama explores the lives of three couples – all coincidentally named Pawan and Pooja, who, at different stages of their lives, discover that their love is indeed conditional, breakable and questionable. It stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Deepti Naval, Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, Taaruk Raina and Natasha Bharadwaj. Created by Siddharth P Malhotra and Shaad Ali, the show has been directed by Shaad Ali and Ajay Bhuyan.

Shukranu (ZEE5)

ZEE5's new original film Shukranu features actors Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur in lead roles. The movie is a comical dramatisation of the 1976 Emergency imposed in India by the government. The plot follows the protagonist as he comes to terms with being sterilised during the forced sterilisation campaign happening in the nation in 1976. "The idea is to make people laugh while talking about a serious issue such as this. The story dives deep into the many comical situations the protagonist Inder, essayed by Divyenndu, faces when he is forced to undergo sterilization," director Bishnu Dev Halder had said in a statement.

Breakthrough (Hotstar)

When Joyce Smith's adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. In the face of every bleak medical case history and dire scientiﬁc prediction, Joyce's unwavering belief inspires her community to pray for John's recovery. Based on the incredible true story, Breakthrough is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle. The film stars includes Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell and Dennis Haysbert.

Tolkien (Hotstar)

This biopic explores the formative years of the orphaned author JRR Tolkein as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the "fellowship" apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels. The film stars Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney, and Derek Jacobi.

Horse Girl (Netflix)

Sarah is a shy and awkward woman slowly losing touch with reality as she begins to believe that she is a clone of her grandmother. She loses time, sleepwalks, and has disturbing dreams, which she believes is a product of an alien abduction. The movie follows her downward spiral, with flashbacks into her traumatic past. Horse Girl is directed and produced by Jeff Baena. It stars Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, and Paul Reiser.

