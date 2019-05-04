English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Streaming Now: Fans Bring Lucifer Back, Tom Cruise Returns with Mission Impossible Fallout
An action-packed week lies ahead for thriller fans with the sixth instalment of Mission: Impossible and the third season of DC Comics’ Lucifer coming on Amazon Prime and Netflix, respectively.
An action-packed week lies ahead for thriller fans with the sixth instalment of Mission: Impossible and the third season of DC Comics’ Lucifer coming on Amazon Prime and Netflix, respectively.
Netflix had cancelled Lucifer, the DC Comics adaptation based on the character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg taken from the comic book series The Sandman. But thanks to aggressive campaigning by passionate fans, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is returning for a fourth season this week. Also on offer is the third and final season of the episodic anthology Easy, with its star-studded cast and the addition of a few new characters.
Sneaky Pete on Amazon Prime will add more binge-watching thrill to your week, as Suits' Patrick J Adams joins the cast of the crime drama. Here are our recommendations for your watchlist this week.
Lucifer Season 4 (Netflix)
The show had appeared to have been cancelled, but it was revived by Netflix thanks to a passionate and vocal fanbase. Which was a good thing, because the urban fantasy police procedural series was about to see drastic changes. If it weren't for the reaction from fans and the #SaveLucifer campaign, the comedy-drama series might have ended just as it reached the verge of major change. Lucifer has enjoyed consistently positive reviews over the course of each season, and so it is safe to assume that the makers won't disappoint in the fourth season either.
Easy Season 3 (Netflix)
The third and final season of Easy is going to stream this week. The star-studded episodic anthology written, directed, edited and produced by Joe Swanberg, tracks the ever-evolving love lives of Chicago residents from the Loop to Logan Square. One of the main reasons behind its popularity was the lovable actors who starred in it, and most of them are said to be returning for the final season. This season of the series consists of nine episodes and will feature some new faces as well. Swanberg has said that Easy has been the most exciting and important project of his career, allowing him to explore a range of stories and characters.
Suspiria (Amazon Prime Video)
After the Oscar-winning triumph of Call Me By Your Name, director Luca Guadagnino could have done pretty much anything. But he decided to take on one of the most acclaimed horror films of all time. Amazon Studios financed this remake and you can check out one of 2018's most controversial films known on the streaming service. A young American woman (Dakota Johnson) moves to Germany to attend a prestigious dance academy run by witches, including choreographer Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton). Mysterious disappearances and schizophrenic behaviour haunt its halls. Star Tilda Swinton calls it a "cover version", a movie with similar lyrics and melody as the 1977 original, but very different instrumentation.
Sneaky Pete Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)
If you’re looking for a new thriller to binge-watch, look no further than Sneaky Pete which will return for its third season. The American crime drama series, created by David Shore and Bryan Cranston, follows Marius Josipović (Giovanni Ribisi), a released convict who adopts the identity of his cell mate, Pete Murphy, in order to avoid his past life. Amazon Prime has said that in this season all the members of the Sneaky Pete family explore their identity." Suits star Patrick J Adams is the most recent addition to the cast. He will play Stefano Kilbane, described, via Deadline, as "an arrogant business magnate who is obsessed with fine art and has a deep need for revenge."
Mission Impossible: Fallout (Amazon Prime Video)
The sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible series will drop on Prime Video this week. In the 22 years since the original Mission: Impossible, was released, the appeal of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt remains the same. He is defined by his "pathetic morality", a weakness portrayed in this sixth installment as something worth celebrating. In the film, Hunt and his team must track down missing plutonium while being monitored by a CIA agent after a mission goes wrong. It received critical acclaim for its direction, cinematography, action sequences, stunts, musical score and the cast's performances. Many critics called it the best installment in the franchise, and some regard it as one of the greatest action films of all time. Check out for yourself.
We'll be back next week with more suggestions from the streaming platforms.
_MMG6463.ARW[/caption]
